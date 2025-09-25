Crete’s Peskesi Triumphs at EU Organic Awards 2025

Peskesi in Heraklion was crowned Best Organic Restaurant at the EU Organic Awards 2025.

More than 100 entries from across Europe, with Crete taking the spotlight.

The award celebrates innovation, sustainability, and the global reach of local cuisine.

A Cretan Kitchen on the European Stage

Cretan gastronomy just earned another jewel for its crown. Peskesi, the celebrated Heraklion restaurant devoted to authentic organic dining, has been named Best Organic Restaurant at the EU Organic Awards 2025. Out of more than 100 contenders across the continent, it is one of just seven winners chosen this year.

The recognition is not only for the restaurant itself, but for the story it tells — of Crete’s soil, seeds, farmers, and the centuries-old recipes passed down with reverence. Peskesi has long made a mission of marrying tradition with sustainable practice, and now the European Commission has officially recognized that commitment.

The EU Organic Awards are a relatively new but highly regarded celebration of innovation in organic production and consumption. This year, 21 finalists from 13 countries reached the final stage. The prizes span six categories, honoring restaurants, farms, producers, and community projects that bring organic values into everyday life.

Phil Butler and Paul Jules Butler at Peskesi.

Peskesi’s victory is particularly symbolic: a local Cretan eatery rising to continental fame, showing that gastronomy rooted in the land can also lead the future of sustainable dining. By placing Crete in the spotlight, the restaurant not only wins recognition but also reminds Europe why the island’s cuisine has long been regarded as one of the healthiest in the world.