Sleeping in the Trees, Dining Under the Stars: Ritz-Carlton’s Masai Mara Debut

A Luxury Camp on the Savannah

The Ritz-Carlton has opened its first safari retreat in the Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya. Perched along the Sand River, just steps from the Tanzania border, the camp is designed as a treetop sanctuary with 20 elevated tented suites, including a Presidential Villa.

The camp was created by LW Design, drawing on biophilic principles where architecture and nature blend. Canvas walls and flowing drapery merge room and landscape, while private plunge pools, outdoor showers, and canopy-level stargazing decks invite the wilderness into every stay. Interiors use Kenyan craftsmanship — hand-carved wood, semi-volcanic stone, woven textiles from local women, and Maasai beadwork worked seamlessly into furnishings.

Art gives further depth: cheetah sculptures mid-sprint by Simon Bannister, portraits of Maasai women by Gian Paolo Tomasi, and vintage photography by Carol Beckwith and Angela Fisher documenting rituals and ceremonies.

Culture and Connection

Each suite is paired with a personal Encholiek — Maasai for “one who walks with you” — part guide, part intuitive butler. On arrival, guests are greeted with a blessing ritual and the fresh scent of leleshwa leaves.

Days bring private guided safaris in open-air Land Cruisers, following lions, leopards, elephants, rhinos, and wildebeest crossings. Guests may visit the Kenya–Tanzania Border Stone, or drift in a hot air balloon at sunrise, ending with champagne breakfast in the bush.

Evenings begin with the horn of a Maasai warrior, a call to gather. At the Discovery Hub, storytelling and cultural exchange are led by resident experts and a Cultural Ambassador. Children can join the Young Warrior Programme, while guests of all ages may try beadwork, pottery, and photography sessions with resident professionals.

Dining in the Wild

Food is central. Nest, the signature restaurant, reimagines global dishes with East African ingredients. Canopy Bar serves bush-inspired cocktails, with the Spice of Africa ritual, letting guests infuse gin with local spices. Upeo Sky Deck hosts starlit dinners with telescopes and mythology, while the Wine Cellar pairs rare vintages with six-course tasting menus.

Traditional Boma evenings feature music, storytelling, and flame-grilled meats, while bush breakfasts, sundowners, and cocktail masterclasses complete the culinary journey.

Wellness and Whispers

The Whispering Tree Spa draws on Maasai spiritual traditions, inspired by acacia trees considered sacred gathering spaces. Treatments use local botanicals like aloe and marula, beginning with a ritual water blessing. Breathwork, meditation, yoga, and indigenous healing practices are woven into tailored experiences. Guests can also use the fitness centre, an outdoor pool with savannah views, and herbal infusions curated daily.

Sustainability at the Core

The camp pledges long-term stewardship of the Greater Mara Ecosystem. Initiatives include:

Biodiversity monitoring with infrared cameras to track wildlife.

Habitat restoration of riparian forests and wetlands, including guest-led tree planting.

Community empowerment, including training and employing female wildlife rangers.

Apprenticeships for local youth, educational support for schools, and fruit tree planting to improve food security.

Operationally, the camp is fully solar-powered with a 650kW solar farm and 7,000kWh battery storage, capable of powering the property for three days. Water systems recycle greywater and harvest rain, and the camp follows a zero-waste-to-landfill policy.

The camp is accessible via Serena Airstrip, a 45-minute flight from Nairobi’s Wilson Airport. For those preferring the scenic route, it is a five-hour drive from the capital.

Rates begin at $3,500 per person per night, all-inclusive.