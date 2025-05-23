Painting Exhibition “Santorini the Authentic” at Estia Pyrgos, May 2025

What: Painting Exhibition “Santorini the Authentic.”

Santorini claims to be timeless, but most only see the postcard side. Under the glossy travel brochures lies a place with scuffed walls and sun-worn faces. Enter “Santorini the Authentic” at Estia Pyrgou, a painting exhibition that shows those layers history tried to bury. The event is the town’s answer to every filtered Instagram photo: authenticity doesn’t come with a preset here.

Christoforos Asimis, a true Santorini islander, skips the modern gloss and time-travel clichés. He grabs inspiration from old photos shot before the earthquake, courtesy of serious photographers who liked their photos grainy and honest. Every canvas drenched in sepia brings out worn doorframes, battered courtyards, and people who would’ve rolled their eyes at today’s selfie sticks.

These aren’t polite little paintings trying to match your couch. Asimis goes big, letting time itself leave marks on his work. Every giant canvas looks aged, like a postcard run over by a donkey and left in a drawer for fifty years. Visitors might find themselves guessing if nostalgia can pay the bills, but one thing is sure—this exhibition refuses to look pretty for the sake of it.

Residents and visitors can wander through the exhibition from May 23 until May 31, 2025. Hours run every evening, 18:00 to 20:00. Admission costs nothing, which feels like a novelty these days.

Visit the official municipal announcement for the latest details, or show up ready to see real Santorini, faded and beautiful—no hashtags required.