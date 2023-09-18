Olive Project Votanikos: A Massive Urban Park to Open in 2025 in Athens

The suburb of Votanikos in Athens will undergo a remarkable transformation with the creation of a massive urban park. Recently approved by the Athens City Council, the ambitious Olive Project aims to revitalize the area, which currently consists mainly of vacant and dilapidated storage and industrial facilities. The park will span an impressive 215 acres and boast an array of features, including 3,563 newly planted trees, 102,000 shrubs, rain gardens, artificial hills, and a picturesque 950-square-meter lake. The park is a component of the Double Regeneration Project, which additionally encompasses the development of the new Panathinaikos Stadium.

With its focus on enhancing urban biodiversity, this park will become a haven for visitors seeking respite from the climate crisis. Additionally, the park will highlight Greek flora and Mediterranean shrubs, providing an educational and environmentally conscious experience. Furthermore, the Votanikos neighborhood of Athens will also be home to Greece’s largest football stadium, Panathinaikos, further adding to the area’s appeal. This monumental project is a testament to the city’s commitment to sustainability and urban regeneration.

The Athens City Council, in a unanimous decision, has given the green light for the creation of this grand green space. The park, spanning approximately 215 acres out of a total of 260 acres, is set to become the largest urban park in Athens in nearly a century.

Massive Park to Feature Thousands of Trees and Shrubs

One of the highlights of this project is the extensive planting of trees and shrubs throughout the park. A total of 3,563 trees will be carefully planted, consisting of a mix of evergreen and deciduous varieties. This diverse selection will not only provide shade and visual appeal but it will also contribute to enhancing biodiversity within the urban environment. Alongside the trees, 102,000 shrubs will be added, further enriching the park’s natural landscape.

The park will also incorporate rain gardens, artificial hills, and a picturesque 950 sq.m. lake. These elements will not only add beauty to the park, but they will also serve important ecological purposes, such as water management and habitat creation.

Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis Excited for the Project

Athens mayor Kostas Bakoyannis, has expressed his excitement for developing the urban park in Votanikos. In a tweet, he shared his enthusiasm, stating, “Η Αθήνα αποκτά το μεγαλύτερο πάρκο της σύγχρονης ιστορίας της,” which translates to “Athens is getting the largest park in its modern history.” Mayor Bakoyannis recognizes this project’s significance and its positive impact on the city and its residents.

Η Αθήνα αποκτά το μεγαλύτερο πάρκο της σύγχρονης ιστορίας της. Πριν από λίγα λεπτά, υπερψηφίστηκε στο Δημοτικό Συμβούλιο η δημιουργία 215 στρεμμάτων πρασίνου στο Βοτανικό στο πλαίσιο της Διπλής Ανάπλασης. Με χιλιάδες νέα δέντρα, κήπους βροχής, τεχνητούς λόφους και μια λίμνη. Έργο… pic.twitter.com/UKJBxKlxcS — Kostas Bakoyannis (@KBakoyannis) August 28, 2023

The establishment of this massive urban park signifies a new era for Athens, harmoniously blending nature and urban development. Mayor Bakoyannis believes that this park will not only enhance the ecological and aesthetic aspects of the city but will also contribute to its inhabitants’ well-being and quality of life.

The park’s design aims to provide visitors with a serene and rejuvenating natural environment away from the hustle and bustle of city life. It will showcase the beauty of Greek flora, Mediterranean shrubs, and autonomous natural regeneration sites. The incorporation of rain gardens and various water elements will not only add visual interest. Still, it will also educate visitors about sustainable water management practices.

In conclusion, the approval of the urban park plans by the Athens City Council brings us one step closer to the realization of this remarkable project. This vast green space, with its thousands of trees and shrubs, will create a unique and tranquil experience for visitors and contribute to the city’s overall resilience in the face of environmental challenges.

Olive Project Athens Urban Park in Votanikos (Image courtesy Kostas Bakoyannis on Twitter)

Park to Enhance Urban Biodiversity and Wildlife Nesting Areas

One of the primary goals of the Olive Project is to enhance urban biodiversity and create nesting areas for urban wildlife. With meticulous planning and design, the park aims to provide a welcoming habitat for various species to thrive.

The park will feature carefully selected flora, including Greek plants, Mediterranean shrubs, and autonomous natural regeneration sites. Incorporating rain gardens and various water elements will provide sustenance and shelter for birds and other wildlife. Biodiversity will be a key focus, ensuring that both flora and fauna flourish in the park.

The park will incorporate hills constructed from project rubble and aggregates to support the ecological objectives further. This approach not only reduces material removal but also contributes to the overall sustainability of the project. The park will become a sanctuary for residents and wildlife by prioritizing nature and biodiversity.

Meticulous Design Creates Ideal Microclimatic Conditions

The Votanikos Park has been meticulously designed to create ideal microclimatic conditions, offering visitors a cool and refreshing environment. The park’s layout and architecture take into account factors such as shading, wind patterns, and water elements to create a pleasant atmosphere.

The inclusion of rain gardens not only adds to the aesthetic appeal but also helps regulate water flow and maintain soil moisture. These gardens are natural filters, purifying rainwater and preventing runoff into local water bodies. The result is a sustainable approach that benefits the park and has a positive impact on the surrounding ecosystem.

With artificial hills strategically placed throughout the park, visitors can enjoy varied landscapes and vantage points. These hills also contribute to creating microclimates within the park, providing different temperature zones that cater to diverse preferences.

In addition to enhancing the microclimate, the park’s design prioritizes water permeability. It creates a natural ambiance in central squares and refreshment areas. This attention to detail ensures a comfortable and enjoyable experience for park visitors.

Through carefully integrating rain gardens, artificial hills, and meticulous design, Votanikos Park will become a green oasis in the heart of Athens. With its focus on enhancing urban biodiversity and creating ideal microclimatic conditions, the park will provide a unique and refreshing experience for residents and visitors alike.

Emphasis on Biodiversity and Educational Experience

Beyond its botanical wonders, the park at Votanikos will strongly emphasize biodiversity conservation. Incorporating rain gardens and various water elements will enhance the park’s aesthetic appeal and serve as vital habitats for aquatic and water-dependent species. Visitors can expect to encounter a variety of birds, insects, and amphibians, adding to the park’s rich biodiversity.

In addition to its ecological significance, the park aims to provide an educational experience for visitors of all ages. Interpretive signage, guided tours, and interactive exhibits will offer valuable insights into the importance of plant and animal conservation, local ecosystems, and sustainable practices. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the delicate balance of nature and their role in preserving it for future generations.