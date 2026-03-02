Crete’s tourism season officially began on March 1 with the departure of the first organized group from Heraklion.

No flight disruptions or arrival issues have been recorded so far.

Tourism professionals are monitoring developments in the Middle East.

The potential impact could affect Israeli tourist arrivals expected in late March.

Prolonged regional escalation may lead to cancellations.

Where Middle Eastern airspace remains closed, flights cannot operate.

Greek citizens in affected regions may use alternative routes if connecting airports are suspended.

No Immediate Impact — Yet

Industry representatives emphasize that, at present, there are no operational problems affecting Crete’s inbound tourism.

Speaking to public broadcaster ERT, Michalis Vlatakis, President of the Association of Tourist and Travel Agents of Crete, said that the market is maintaining a wait-and-see stance. No negative effects have been observed so far, but the situation remains under evaluation.

A prolonged escalation in the region, however, could affect travel flows — particularly from Israel.

Israeli tourist arrivals to Crete are expected to begin in significant numbers toward the end of March, with several hotels preparing to welcome early-season bookings. Should tensions persist without de-escalation, cancellations are considered a realistic possibility.

Flights Normal for Now, But Market Remains on Alert

Crete’s tourism season has officially begun. On March 1, the first organized group of visitors departed from Heraklion, marking the symbolic start of the 2026 season.

The opening comes with cautious optimism.

So far, no disruptions have been recorded in flights or arrivals, and there have been no changes to scheduled operations. However, tourism professionals are closely monitoring developments in the Middle East, assessing potential implications for the months ahead.

Airspace Restrictions and Greek Citizens Abroad

Regarding Greek citizens currently in Middle Eastern countries, the authorities clarify the following:

In areas where airspace remains closed, flights cannot operate.

In regions not directly affected but relying on connecting flights through airports that have suspended operations, alternative routes may be arranged for return to Greece.

The situation depends on evolving aviation and security conditions.

A Season Starting Under Watch

While the first departures from Heraklion signal momentum, this year’s opening carries an additional layer of geopolitical sensitivity.

For now, Crete’s tourism sector continues as planned. But industry stakeholders remain vigilant, aware that international developments — even those geographically distant — can quickly reshape travel dynamics.

The coming weeks, particularly late March, will be a key indicator of how resilient early-season demand proves to be.