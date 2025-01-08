Free Guided Tour of Archanes Archaeological Sites in January 2025

Date and Time: Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Meeting Point: Anemospilia archaeological site on the northern slopes of Mount Juktas. Route Highlights: Tour of Anemospilia’s archaeological area. A visit to the Minoan Villa at Vathypetro, resembling a small palace in Pisso Livadia on Juktas’s southeastern side.

Anemospilia archaeological site on the northern slopes of Mount Juktas.

After exploring Anemospilia, attendees will head to Vathypetro to admire its unique architectural features and learn about its historical significance.

The “Map Route in Our Municipality” program organizes these events on select Saturday or Sunday mornings. Routes cover urban landmarks and historical sites in Heraklion’s countryside.

How to Participate

Participation is free, with a priority-based system in place. Those interested can sign up by calling the Deputy Mayor’s Office of Volunteering at 2813409757 (Monday to Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.) or by emailing ethelontismos@heraklion.gr.

What Are Map Routes?

This initiative blends history and culture by offering guided experiences led by seasoned experts. The tours often highlight lesser-known landmarks and provide fresh perspectives on more familiar sites.

Free participation for all attendees.

Morning slots on weekends for convenience.

Focus on a mix of central and rural heritage sites.

By bringing history to life, these routes offer a unique way for locals and visitors alike to explore Crete.