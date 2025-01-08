Kathy McCabe Dreams of Europe

Travel enthusiast and TV presenter Kathy McCabe is back with a fresh travel series, Dream of Europe. This seven-part journey debuts on PBS stations starting January 18, 2025. Known for her love of Italy and hosting the beloved series Dream of Italy, McCabe steps out of her comfort zone to showcase Europe’s hidden treasures alongside its iconic landmarks.

A Personal Connection to Europe

McCabe’s love for Europe runs deep. “I have been enchanted by Europe since I was a child, so much so that I lived and studied in Lake Annecy in the French Alps the summer I turned 19,” she reflects. While Italy remains her passion, this project offered her a chance to revisit Annecy and explore new, rising destinations across the continent.

Unique Destinations and Intimate Experiences

In Dream of Europe, McCabe mixes lesser-known locations with classic spots seen in a new light. Here’s a peek at what viewers can expect:

Witness the dazzling beauty of Malta’s Blue Grotto.

Stroll Albania’s lush green hills.

Revisit Lake Annecy, a place close to McCabe’s heart.

Experience Aegina, Greece’s enchanting animal rescue efforts.

Join London’s bold and colorful Colour Walk at Spitalfields Market.

The first episode hits a high note with a behind-the-scenes look at recording the series’ theme song in Abbey Road Studios, the legendary site of The Beatles’ greatest hits.

Where to Watch

Launching on January 18, 2025, episodes will roll out weekly on PBS stations, the PBS website, app, and PBS Passport. Local viewers can check www.dreamofeurope.com for schedules. Distribution for the series comes courtesy of American Public Television.

With her relatable approach, McCabe presents Europe in a way that feels fresh yet familiar. From hidden gems to celebrated landmarks, Dream of Europe balances discovery with nostalgia, offering something for both seasoned travelers and armchair adventurers.