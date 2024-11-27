Heraklion’s “loveHER” Campaign Hits Piraeus

The city of Heraklion has turned heads with its newest tourism campaign, “loveHER | 5 Senses | 365 Days.” Shrewdly playing on the first letters of “Heraklion,” the campaign invites visitors to “loveHER” through every sense—culture, food, history, and an authentic experience. It paints Heraklion as a year-round destination, breaking from tired seasonal tourism clichés.

A Strategy, Not Fluff

The campaign was unveiled in Piraeus by Deputy Mayor of Finance and Local Economy Development, Giorgos Agrimanakis, during a special event. He didn’t hold back when explaining the importance of the initiative:

“The ‘loveHER’ campaign isn’t just marketing fluff. It’s a strategic investment in Heraklion’s spirit of creativity and authenticity. It’s not just our city’s ambassador—it’s Crete’s too. Heraklion is constantly evolving, standing out as an international tourism leader. This event in Athens wasn’t just for show. We aimed to connect with global taste-makers and present Heraklion as a destination where culture, gastronomy, and sustainable tourism thrive,” Agrimanakis declared.

And it wasn’t mere self-congratulations. He added:

“The overwhelmingly positive feedback gives us a boost of optimism and energy to keep working toward making Heraklion a top global destination.”

A Feast for the Senses – Quite Literally

The loveHER campaign launch wasn’t just a slideshow and a few handshakes. Held in the bustling heart of Piraeus, the event featured the signature dishes of traditional chef Nektaria Kokkinaki, drenching the venue in the authentic flavours of Crete. If that wasn’t enough, attendees jumped into a virtual reality experience that offered a simulated escape to Heraklion itself.

Who Showed Up?

From local and central government reps to tourism bigwigs and specialized journalists, the guest list was packed with movers and shakers. It was less “tourism pitch” and more “Heraklion on the offense,” ensuring those who shape travel trends took notice.

Key Campaign Highlights

Campaign Name : “loveHER | 5 Senses | 365 Days”

: “loveHER | 5 Senses | 365 Days” Focus Areas : Culture, gastronomy, hospitality, history, sustainability

: Culture, gastronomy, hospitality, history, sustainability Event Launch : Piraeus, Greece

: Piraeus, Greece Main Presenter : Giorgos Agrimanakis, Deputy Mayor of Heraklion

: Giorgos Agrimanakis, Deputy Mayor of Heraklion Special Features : Cretan cuisine and VR travel experiences

: Cretan cuisine and VR travel experiences Audience: Tourism professionals, government officials, travel writers

Let’s be real—Heraklion isn’t asking nicely for a spot on your travel list. It’s demanding attention and serving up a slice of Crete you won’t forget.