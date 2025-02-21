Santorini Cruise Fare Halt

Temporary halt on Santorini cruise fares due to seismic activity under review

Earthquakes Shake Things Up for Santorini Cruise Fees

Santorini’s planned cruise fares are on hold as Greece’s Finance Ministry contemplates pausing the charges after a spike in seismic activity. Introduced last December but not yet officially enacted, the fees were set to impact passengers visiting specific Greek ports, including this iconic island.

The announcement comes amidst growing concerns about safety in Santorini’s popular Caldera area. Though cruising is currently in its off-season, whispers from the shipping world reveal that some companies are eyeing alternative routes. With this uncertainty, the ministry seems hesitant to finalize the joint ministerial decision needed to greenlight these charges just yet.

What’s the Deal with the Fees?

Santorini and Mykonos cruise fares range from €4 to €20 per passenger, varying by season.

High season (June 1 – September 30) sees fees at €20, while midseason (April, May, October) drops to €12.

Finally, those brave enough for winter cruises (November – March) pay a modest €4.

Though these fees were pitched as a done deal, Greek officials are now considering a retroactive rollout once everything settles down—literally. No final timeline for this backcharge plan has been announced, and tourists remain in limbo.

Santorini’s enduring charm brings millions of cruise-goers, but the recent quakes have added complications. Some insiders speculate that if docking access to the Caldera gets restricted, it could toss a wrench in the plans for this Greek hotspot. In the meantime, travelers and cruise operators alike are left guessing when or if these fees will take effect, all while authorities tiptoe around the issue.

