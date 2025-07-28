Italian Tourist Dies in the Sea at Ierapetra

The Italian tourist was found floating, unresponsive, in the shallow waters.

The lifeguard performed CPR and basic first aid on-site.

Emergency responders from EKAV reached the location quickly and provided advanced care

All efforts to revive the tourist failed.

Transported by ambulance, he arrived at Ierapetra General Hospital. Doctors confirmed his death within minutes of arrival.

Official Notice and Public Reaction

The Port Authority issued a formal statement outlining the timeline and response:

“On Sunday afternoon, the Port Authority of Ierapetra was informed that a 46-year-old foreign national (Italian citizen) had been retrieved unconscious from Myrtos Beach, Ierapetra. First aid was given by the lifeguard and the EKAV ambulance crew. He was transported to the Ierapetra General Hospital – Health Center, where his death was confirmed. The Port Authority of Ierapetra, which is handling the investigation, has ordered an autopsy.”

Tourists and locals expressed grief and concern over what they called a preventable tragedy. “We heard the sirens and saw them trying to save him. It’s heartbreaking. We come here every year, and it’s always felt safe,” said Maya, a visitor from Germany.

“This has shocked our whole beach community. Maybe we need more patrols or warning signs,” stated Yiannis, a local business owner.

Are Safety Measures Enough?

Lifeguards and emergency teams acted fast, but the tragic loss raises questions about visitor safety

Some point to gaps in public awareness or signage

Calls are growing for more staff, better response infrastructure, and clear safety instructions in multiple languages

Tourists arriving in Ierapetra expect both beauty and security. This incident underlines the urgent need for transparent safety protocols along popular beaches, especially for international visitors unfamiliar with local waters. The Port Authority continues its investigation to determine the exact cause of death and identify any missed warning signs.

As Ierapetra moves into the next tourist season, calls for improvement and accountability are expected to intensify.