Stumbling Into the Saddle: A Primer on Horseback Riding in Crete

Crete, where history and olive oil flow in equal measure, never met a tourist activity it didn’t try to monetize. Horseback riding tops the list during the post-winter, pre-sunburn window, just as the island dries out and locals can feign enthusiasm for directing horses and tourists in equal numbers. No beach towel required—only long pants, the audacity to trust a large animal, and an appetite for mild humiliation in public.

Picture it: from dusty olive groves studded with abandoned tractor parts to beaches where horses outnumber swimmers, Crete has stables tucked into every pocket of the landscape. The options are endless—unless, of course, you like doing things the easy way. Here, even a “beach ride” doubles as a test of your grip and willingness to get wet. For those who crave variety as much as they crave sunburn, the stables in Heraklion serve up an entertaining sampler platter.

Some of the main horseback riding highlights (or lowlights, depending on your approach):

Choose from countryside trails, mountain passes, or riding a horse straight into the sea with locals shaking their heads nearby.

Guided rides for beginners, experts, and anyone bold (or lost) enough to sign the waiver.

Stables offer tailored experiences for families, solo travelers desperate for content, or couples who believe romantic sunset rides will mend things up.

Helmets are provided, presumably to protect against both accidental falls and bruised egos.

Some of Heraklion’s Stables

Of course, in an activity where the horses do most of the real work, the stables themselves extract the most amusement from their guests. Pick your poison:

Odysseia Stables, Avdou: Here, day rides transport the eager (or coerced) through wild olive groves, rolling valleys, and villages napping in the afternoon sun. Riders of all skill levels are accommodated, from first-timers to those who claim they “once rode as a child.” Teens over 12 can join the easier morning treks while little ones are wisely kept close to the arena, away from real adventure and Cretan sarcasm.

Finikia Horseriding: Why ride when you can look existential in the process? Finikia’s offerings include:

Sunrise beach ride: Ninety minutes of sandy solitude for anyone desperate enough to wake up at 6:30 am while pretending they enjoy mornings. Children over four get a taste of horse tourism, and grown-ups get photo ops. Book ahead if you want the misery of the early morning sun along with your ride.

Moonlight mountain tour: Two hours of being romantically jostled through Finikia’s hills as dusk hides your lack of riding skill. Non-alcoholic drinks are included for those who fear real fun, plus wine and raki to help everyone else forget their sore muscles. Even non-riders receive a lesson for all the good it might do.

Countryside day tour: Coffee to start, lessons to soothe nerves, and a ride spiced with a Greek lunch. Cretan mezzedes, meatballs, and more wine to soften the judgment from passing locals.

Amarillis Stables, Stalis (Stalida) A more democratic option. Choose between a 90-minute trot through the countryside or a Herculean six-hour tour—provided you can survive it or have something to prove. Either way, the stables promise views that could distract from the creeping sense that the horse is judging your posture.

Things You’ll Want to Know

Choosing to horseback ride in Crete isn’t just about scenic selfies. There are a few basic requirements for those keen on survival and sun safety:

Wear long pants and closed-toed shoes unless you want your vacation to star in a cautionary tale.

Sunscreen: not just for the faint of heart.

Helmets and saddles are distributed, for liability, not looks.

Of course, the health benefits are paraded out like reluctant horses in a parade:

Improved cardiovascular health, or so the experts claim.

Your posture and core might improve unless the lunch slows you down.

High-intensity riding may burn calories, provided you stay upright.

Blood pressure may drop—as will your confidence.

Riders often report feeling relaxed, though that could be the wine.

Researchers at the University of Brighton (yes, this was studied) state riders are drawn in by the well-being that comes with horse contact. Translating: even city-dwellers find a particular joy in not being glued to devices, if only for a moment.

Breathing in the salty air and gazing at unfiltered landscapes, it all sounds perfect for the mind and body. Just remember, nothing says “return to nature” like a guided trek with WiFi-deprived tourists. The bond between human and horse is real—and so is the knowledge you paid less than you expected for it in Crete. Stables here compete for your euros, and the staff sprinkle on a dash of Greek hospitality, disguising the chaos just enough for you to believe you’re in control. Spoiler: the horse is.