Argophilia

Αργοφιλία: For the love of the journey.

70-Year-Old Tourist Rescued on Remote Gavdos Island After Fracture

- June 20th, 2026 09:41 am

Firefighters orchestrate a successful rescue operation for an injured elderly hiker trapped near Tripiti on Gavdos Island amidst severe weather conditions. (AI illustration)

Firefighters orchestrate a successful rescue operation for an injured elderly hiker trapped near Tripiti on Gavdos Island amidst severe weather conditions. (AI illustration)

A 70-year-old tourist suffered a severe leg fracture after a fall near the remote landmark of Tripiti on Gavdos Island.

Local emergency services mobilized immediately. Personnel from the Gavdos Firefighting Squad navigated the difficult landscape to reach the stranded man. Firefighters stabilized his injury and physically carried him across the rough terrain to the safety of the Korfos area. From Korfos, he was transferred to the Regional Medical Clinic in Gavdos for essential first aid.

The rescue hit a major roadblock due to Mediterranean weather. Strong winds triggered an official sailing ban, completely cutting off the small island from the mainland. Despite needing advanced orthopedic care, the injured tourist could not be evacuated to Crete and had to spend the night under the care of local clinic staff.

The situation changed when the winds subsided and weather conditions improved. Emergency teams transported the patient to Karave Port, where he boarded the scheduled ferry line. The vessel departed for Crete, where specialized medical staff wait to provide the necessary surgery and long-term care.

About Manuel Santos

Manuel began his journey as a lifeguard on Sant Sebastià Beach and later worked as a barista—two roles that deepened his love for coastal life and local stories. Now based part-time in Crete, he brings a Mediterranean spirit to his writing and is currently exploring Spain’s surf beaches for a book project that blends adventure, culture, and coastline.

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