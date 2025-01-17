Heraklion Carnival 2025: Registration for Participants Now Open

Grand Parade : Sunday, February 23, 2025

: Sunday, February 23, 2025 Treasure Hunt Game: Sunday, February 16, 2025

The Municipality of Heraklion is gearing up for the Heraklion Carnival 2025, a tradition that locals and visitors cherish. Designed to celebrate the joy and excitement of the season, this annual event invites everyone to join in the fun-filled atmosphere.

Registration Details

Preparation for the festivities has officially begun, and the municipality is calling on participants to register. These groups are encouraged to join:

Schools and kindergartens

Sports clubs

Cultural organizations

Childcare centres

Treasure Hunt teams and enthusiasts

Open-invitation groups or individuals

Those interested can sign up through the official website: www.kastrino-karnavali.gr. Applications are being accepted online to ensure ease and accessibility.

What’s Happening and When

Mark your calendars: the carnival celebrations will feature two major events.

The Treasure Hunt Game, set to spark excitement among participants, will take place on Sunday, February 16, 2025. The Grand Parade of Carnival Groups, a celebration highlight, will bring colour and cheer to the streets on Sunday, February 23, 2025.

For inquiries or further details, participants can call 2813409757 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Carnival Traditions to Know

Heraklion has a rich Carnival history. Known as Kastrini Apokria, the festival boasts creative costumes, vibrant floats, and street parties for all ages. It takes place 10 weeks before Greek Orthodox Easter and wraps up during the weekend before Lent.

Here’s a breakdown of beloved carnival traditions:

Treasure Hunt (Kynigi Krymmenou Thisavrou): Teams follow clues to find a hidden prize, fostering fun and teamwork.

Teams follow clues to find a hidden prize, fostering fun and teamwork. Tsiknopempti (Smoky Thursday): A feast day centred on grilled meats, filling the air with the aroma of smoky barbecues.

A feast day centred on grilled meats, filling the air with the aroma of smoky barbecues. Masquerade Parties: Towns and villages host costume parties for young and old, offering a chance to dress up and let loose.

Towns and villages host costume parties for young and old, offering a chance to dress up and let loose. Kreatini (Meat Week): An entire week devoted to indulging in meat-based dishes, even on days usually reserved for fasting.

An entire week devoted to indulging in meat-based dishes, even on days usually reserved for fasting. Tyrini (Cheese Week): A week dedicated to cheese and dairy-based meals, gearing up for fasting.

A week dedicated to cheese and dairy-based meals, gearing up for fasting. Clean Monday (Kathari Deftera): Marking the start of Lent, this day features kite-flying, seafood feasts, and symbolic rituals of purification.

Foods and Customs of Clean Monday

Clean Monday, falling on March 3, 2025, is the final day of Carnival celebrations. It’s famous for:

Seafood Plates: Octopus, squid, and taramosalata (a creamy fish roe dip).

Octopus, squid, and taramosalata (a creamy fish roe dip). Traditional Bread: Lagana is a flat unleavened bread baked for this occasion.

Lagana is a flat unleavened bread baked for this occasion. Vegetarian Dishes: Horta (boiled greens) and fava dip contribute to the plant-forward menu.

Horta (boiled greens) and fava dip contribute to the plant-forward menu. Kite Flying: Loved by kids and adults, symbolizing spiritual renewal and connection.

Heraklion Carnival offers an exciting mix of history, culture, and fun. From navigating traditional festivities to savouring local flavours, visitors are guaranteed unforgettable memories. With events for every age and taste, this is a celebration you won’t want to miss.

Pack your costumes, bring your appetite, and get ready for Heraklion Carnival 2025!