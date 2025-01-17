Heraklion Hosts Key Meeting on New Flagship Projects for Chania

The Mayor of Chania, Panagiotis Simandirakis, visited Heraklion to join a technical workshop organized by the Regional Management Authority of Crete. The session addressed upcoming projects aimed at transforming Chania with landmark initiatives.

The discussion revolved around the city’s readiness to propose significant projects with a total budget of €16.5 million, supported by the EU-funded 2021-2027 programs under the “Sustainable Urban Development Actions” initiative.

The following projects are planned to enhance Chania’s urban environment and facilities:

Revitalization of the Eastern Embankment

Preservation and restoration of Saint Dimitrios Bastion

Conservation of Mocenigo Bastion

Energy efficiency improvements at Chania’s 9th Primary School

Redesigning Kato Koum Kapi Waterfront

Creating a low-traffic street with a bike path on Tzanakakis Road

Building a multifunctional public service centre named Regina

Additional efforts include ongoing studies for restoring and reusing the Schwartz and Pologiannis Villas and improving the Eastern Moat area.

Upon completion, these development projects will transform Chania, benefiting residents and tourists alike with:

Improved landmarks : Enhanced historical sites like the bastions amplify cultural exploration.

: Enhanced historical sites like the bastions amplify cultural exploration. Reimagined urban areas : More pedestrian- and bike-friendly zones encourage strolls and outdoor activities.

: More pedestrian- and bike-friendly zones encourage strolls and outdoor activities. Modernized public amenities : Schools and social spaces bring life to neighbourhoods.

: Schools and social spaces bring life to neighbourhoods. Revitalized waterfronts : Restored coastal spots offer picturesque areas to relax.

: Restored coastal spots offer picturesque areas to relax. Unique historical buildings: Renewed villas unlock more heritage locations to explore.

Chania is moving ahead on a path of meaningful urban development with firm support and cooperation from the region.