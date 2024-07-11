Heat Alert: Unseasonably Warm Conditions Expected through Monday

The recent heatwave that started at the beginning of the week has brought dangerously high temperatures to Greece, triggering a heat alert. These conditions pose a serious threat to human health due to the heat burden on the body. This burden depends on factors beyond just temperature, such as humidity, wind, and ambient radiation, as well as personal characteristics like gender, age, weight, height, clothing, and physical activity.

Heat Stress Warnings

The HEAT-ALARM biometeorological system issues regional warnings on days when heat stress may pose significant health risks. Unseasonably high temperatures are predicted to persist through Thursday, July 11, and Friday, July 12, 2024.

High Risk Areas: Island coast and coastal Western Greece Eastern Aegean Northern and Central mainland

Moderate Risk Areas: Eastern Attica The Cyclades Crete



Northwinds over the Aegean and eastern continental regions are expected to keep heat stress risks at moderate to high levels in these areas.

Note: The HEAT-ALARM biometeorological warning system is being implemented in a pilot stage during the warm season (April-October) of 2024.

At-Risk Populations

Older adults (65+), especially elderly women and outdoor workers, are particularly vulnerable. Protective measures are necessary, such as avoiding outdoor activities between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM.

Fire Hazards

According to Thodoris Giannaros, a fire meteorologist at the National Observatory of Athens, the hot and dry conditions increase fire risks. Coupled with strong winds, these conditions make fires easier to ignite and harder to control.

Weather Forecast Until Sunday (July 17)

The National Meteorological Service predicts very high temperatures through Sunday.

Thursday (July 11): Mainland: Up to 40°C Friday (July 12): Up to 41°C Small rise on Saturday (July 13) and Sunday (July 14)

Crete: Clear weather Northwinds (4-6 Beaufort, locally up to 7) Temperatures: 25-32°C, southern Crete up to 36°C



Detailed Regional Forecast

Macedonia, Thrace: Clear, temporary morning clouds in Thrace Possible local rain in Macedonia North winds 3-5 Beaufort Temperatures: 23-39°C, up to 41°C, cooler in western Macedonia

Ionian Islands, Epirus, West Sterea, West Peloponnese: Generally clear with temporary midday clouds North winds 3-5 Beaufort Temperatures: 23-38°C, locally up to 41°C

Eastern Sterea, Evia, Eastern Peloponnese: Clear with midday clouds North winds 4-6 Beaufort Temperatures: 25-40°C

East Aegean Islands – Dodecanese: Clear North-northwest winds 4-6 Beaufort Temperatures: 26-37°C

Thessaly: Clear with temporary midday clouds North winds 3-6 Beaufort Temperatures: 23-39°C, up to 35°C in Sporades

Attica: Sunny, temporary midday clouds North-northeast winds 4-6 Beaufort, easing in the afternoon Temperatures: Up to 39°C, cooler by the seaside

Thessaloniki: Clear with temporary midday clouds Variable winds 3-4 Beaufort Temperatures: 26-37°C



Upcoming Days

Friday (July 12): Clear with local midday clouds, possible mountain rain Variable winds 2-6 Beaufort Mainland temperatures: 37-41°C, coastal areas cooler by 3-5°C

Saturday (July 13): Clear, midday local clouds in western and northern areas West-northwest winds 2-6 Beaufort Mainland temperatures up to 41°C

Sunday (July 14): Generally clear with midday clouds, possible northern highland rain Winds 3-7 Beaufort Persistent high temperatures

Monday (July 15): Clear with some western clouds in the afternoon North winds 3-7 Beaufort Further rise in temperature



Persistently high temperatures call for caution. Stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities to reduce health risks.