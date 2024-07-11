Digital Nomads Called to Help Create Crete Hosting Strategies

For the forward-thinking Digital Nomads out there, a new survey has been launched by the JoInOuT project with the help of the Epiathros outdoor tourism network to begin formulating ways to host Digital Nomads in Crete.

The survey aims to gather data and preferences from those interested in working remotely from Crete. The InOut project promotes alternative tourism schemes that are regenerative and sustainable. The low environmental footprint of digital work is a key factor for most experts looking into creating a regenerative economic model, particularly regenerative tourism strategies.

👉Are you a Digital Nomad💻?

Take part in the survey🔎 in order to formulate the "Integrated project for hosting Digital Nomads in Crete". https://t.co/xIFryG9SZp

↪️The survey is conducted in the framework of the JoInOuT project.



#digitalnomads #workfromcrete #workfromgreece pic.twitter.com/RF8h5RUzWn — epaithros (@epaithros) November 3, 2023

On thing InOut is successful at is convincing people (nomads) of the attraction of the countryside as opposed to urban settings. In Crete, for example, smaller villages are desperate for people to live and work given the exodus of so many Greeks to the cities and other countries. In effect, many villages are dying out because so few people are residents these days.

The questionnaire on the subject “Integrated project for hosting Digital Nomads in Crete”, which is part of the Joint Innovative Activities for Outdoor Tourism (JoInOuT), is being financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and by National Resources within the Operational Program “Competitiveness, Entepreneurship & Innovation”, of the NSRF 2014-2020.