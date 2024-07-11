Professional Tour Guides Strike in Crete

The professional tour guides of Crete and Santorini organized a strike today, Thursday, July 11, to oppose a proposed bill by the Ministry of Tourism. According to the tour guides, the legislation “degrades and alters the challenging nature of their profession.”

Details of the Protest

Date: Thursday, July 11

Thursday, July 11 Time: 9 am to 1 pm

9 am to 1 pm Location: Eleftheria Square, Heraklion

Support from the Labor Center of Heraklion (EKI)

The Labor Center of Heraklion (EKI) has expressed full support for the striking tour guides. In a recent statement, EKI criticized the Ministry of Tourism’s attempt to “modernize” the profession, arguing that the bill:

Limits guides to closed spaces, ignoring Greece’s rich outdoor history and culture.

Disregards guides’ proposals to curb illegal guided tours.

Devalues the work undertaken by Guide Schools.

EKI’s Demands

EKI has outlined clear demands to address their concerns:

Recognition: Acknowledge the diverse and significant role of the tour guide.

Acknowledge the diverse and significant role of the tour guide. Education: Enhance the quality of education and training for guides. Upgrade Guide Schools. Reduce quick, two-month seminars. Stop Lifelong Learning Centers from conducting these seminars.

Enhance the quality of education and training for guides. Illegal Tours: Implement measures to combat illegal guided tours.

EKI is urging the Ministry of Tourism, the government, and parliamentarians to recognize the essential role of tour guides. These professionals serve as living representatives of Greece and its heritage to visitors. The Administration of EKI will join the mobilization efforts on Thursday from 9 am to 1 pm at Eleftheria Square in Heraklion, standing in solidarity with the professional guides of Crete and Santorini.