Greece is ready to assist Ukraine in saving and restoring its cultural heritage.

The “Cooperation for Resilience” conference addressed Ukraine’s cultural challenges amidst ongoing war.

Historic landmarks in Odesa were damaged by Russian missile attacks during the conference.

Greek Culture Minister Lena Mendoni expressed solidarity with Ukraine and committed to cultural preservation.

Key initiatives include cooperation between cultural institutions and the proposed purchase of a historical building in Odesa.

Cultural Resilience Meets Chaos: Greece Steps Up for Ukraine

When you’re debating which country to bet on when preserving a nation’s culture during the war, you might not immediately think of Greece—unless you remember that this is the same nation that won’t rest until it gets its marbles back from the British Museum, which urged to assist Ukraine, offering much-needed expertise during a crisis that saw Odesa’s history going up in smoke.

During the “Cooperation for Resilience” conference in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, Greek Culture Minister Lena Mendoni reminded everyone that Greece knows a thing or two about watching invaders mess up its priceless treasures. She wasn’t there for polite chit-chat; her message was clear: Ukraine’s cultural heritage needs saving right now, not after endless rounds of diplomatic back-and-forth.

A Conference Interrupted by Missiles

As if orchestrated for dramatic effect (but sadly not), the conference coincided with Russian missile attacks that destroyed two historic landmarks in Odesa: the iconic Bristol Hotel and the Philharmonic building. It was the kind of literal destruction that underscored every talk at the event, making cultural preservation seem less like an abstract goal and more like an emergency room scenario.

The roughly-timed explosions weighed Mendoni’s declaration: “This isn’t something we can put off. Culture doesn’t wait for the war to end.” Alongside EU officials, UNESCO representatives, and other culture ministers, Mendoni signed a declaration promising coordinated international efforts for preserving Ukrainian cultural heritage. Will a signed document stop missiles? No. But for once, world leaders might mean it when they say “coordinated action.”

The Greek Approach: Less Talk, More Action

Unlike others who offer “thoughts and prayers,” Greece is digging into its well of experience, proving that its expertise in cultural preservation isn’t just for show. Mendoni pointed to Greece’s plans to bolster Ukraine’s cultural resilience by:

Using Greece’s long tradition of restoring historic landmarks to assist Ukraine,

Supporting initiatives like Ukraine’s proposed Heritage Fund and Cultural Recovery Platform.

Expanding cooperation between cultural institutions, such as Odesa’s Opera and Ballet Theater and Thessaloniki’s music conservatories.

Proposing the purchase and modernization of Odesa’s historic Filiki Eteria building.

Mendoni didn’t just talk shop with ministers either. She met with representatives of the displaced Greek community from Mariupol, now based in Uzhhorod, offering support to those whose cultural identity has been uprooted by conflict.