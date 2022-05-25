Greece Reports 5,588 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours

Greek officials have confirmed (PDF) 5,588 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours. According to the daily reports by the National Public Health Organization (EODY) these Tuesday numbers bring confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 3,427,857 (daily change: +0.1 pct).

EODY reported 11 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of coronavirus pandemic victims to 29,725. Of these, 95.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

According to the report, Santorini Island showed the highest coronavirus incidence rate with almost 302 cases per 100,000 island inhabitants. Karpathos Island’s case incidence surged to 164/100k, while Syros Island incidence also climbed. The tourism season is now in full swing.