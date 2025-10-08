Autumn Showers Sweep Greece

The weather turned theatrical this week — quite literally. A rainbow stretched across the sky above a small ancient theater near Agrinio, in western Greece, casting a burst of color over marble that has seen centuries of storms. It was a painter’s moment: gray clouds, green hills, and that sudden band of light that makes you forget the umbrellas.

From Athens to the Aegean, showers and short thunderstorms played their part in Greece’s autumn drama. The capital saw its usual rain-induced choreography — taxis flashing, streets glistening, and pedestrians performing improvised leaps over puddles.

But while the clouds gathered, they also cleaned. The air over Greece now feels freshly rinsed, the light sharper, the sea a more impossible shade of blue.

On Crete and the Cyclades, brief showers are expected to pass quickly, followed by golden breaks of sun. Temperatures remain mild — around 20 to 23°C — the kind of warmth that tempts you to wander archaeological sites without the summer crowds.

By Thursday, skies will clear across most of the country, and Greece will return to its usual self: sunlit, serene, and ready for those who prefer their Mediterranean served with a hint of drama and a rainbow for dessert.