Private Pilots Choose Sitia for Flying Tourism in Crete

Twelve private aircraft arrived in Sitia from across Europe

Visitors were welcomed with Cretan hospitality and local guides

The mission was part of a broader plan to promote air tourism

The Municipality of Sitia invests in quality, year-round travel initiatives

When it comes to reaching Crete, most travelers come by sea or sky — but this week, a few preferred to fly themselves.

At midday on Tuesday, twelve private airplanes from Germany, Slovenia, Croatia, and Austria touched down at the Sitia Airport, a safe and welcoming airfield that’s quickly becoming a favorite stop for European air tourists.

The visit was organized in cooperation with the Panhellenic Union of Pilots, as part of a wider effort to promote Greece’s regional airports and diversify travel routes beyond the usual hubs.

Among the visiting group was Thomas Borchert, editor-in-chief of Germany’s leading aviation magazine AEROINTERNATIONAL, documenting the journey for readers who dream of flying over the Aegean on their own wings.

Upon arrival, the pilots were greeted with the best kind of Cretan diplomacy — a symbolic traditional treat, bright smiles, and plenty of information about the region’s highlights.

Representing the Municipality were Deputy Mayor of Daily Life Nikos Fygetakis, OAS CEO Kostas Vasilakis, and Tourism Advisor Christy Papadaki, who welcomed the guests in the true spirit of Sitia: warm, proud, and a little bit curious.

Air Tourism Takes Off

Air tourism may sound niche, but it’s an emerging field in Greece’s travel landscape — a form of specialized tourism where travelers explore destinations via private aircraft, often combining adventure with cultural discovery.

For Crete, with its rich landscapes, historic sites, and favorable weather, the potential is clear.

The goal is not just to attract pilots, but to encourage economic growth in regional and island destinations, especially those that can host visitors throughout the year.

“The Municipality of Sitia,” officials said, “is investing in every form of quality tourism — and air tourism is part of that vision.”

Flying Toward the Future

Behind this new cooperation stands the quiet work of enthusiasts.

The Municipality expressed special thanks to Mr. Giorgos Tsiprianis, President of the Panhellenic Union of Pilots, and Mr. Christos Leontopoulos, head of the Union’s Air Tourism Department, for their key role in coordinating the mission and promoting Greece as a destination for aerial discovery.

As one official put it with a smile, “It seems the only thing better than seeing Crete from the ground — is seeing it from your own cockpit.”