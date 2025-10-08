Anna Karamanli Presents Greece’s Sustainable Wine Tourism Strategy in Plovdiv

Greece’s deep connection between wine and culture took center stage this week at the 9th UNWTO Global Conference on Wine Tourism, held in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. Representing the country, Deputy Minister of Tourism Anna Karamanli outlined Greece’s growing commitment to wine tourism as a driver of sustainable development and international recognition.

“Wine tourism in Greece,” she said, “is not merely an alternative form of travel — it is a strategic tool for sustainable growth. It diversifies our tourism offering, extends the season, and supports resilient local economies. It also attracts high-income visitors seeking quality experiences while showcasing the country’s gastronomic and cultural heritage.”

Karamanli spoke passionately about the institutional initiatives shaping Greece’s wine tourism framework. She referenced the “Visit-Ready Winery” certification, introduced by the Ministry of Tourism, and the establishment of the National Wine Tourism Council, both designed to ensure quality and cohesion across the sector.

Innovation Through Agrotourism and Gastronomy

The Deputy Minister also highlighted the “Agrotourism and Gastronomy” project, funded by the Recovery and Resilience Facility, which will serve as a National Thematic Organization for the Promotion of Greek Gastronomy and Agrotourism — both within Greece and internationally.

This initiative aims to connect vineyards, farms, and culinary traditions under a unified, modern identity that bridges local authenticity with global appeal.

Partnerships and Global Visibility

Karamanli stressed that Greece’s success in developing wine tourism depends on multilevel cooperation between the public sector, local authorities, private stakeholders, and academia.

She also praised the role of international institutions such as UNESCO and the World Tourism Organization, which enhance Greece’s global visibility and technical support for cross-border initiatives.

As a case in point, she mentioned Greece’s active participation — through the Ministry of Culture — in the Council of Europe’s Iter Vitis Cultural Route, which links 23 countries and celebrates wine as an integral part of Europe’s shared cultural heritage.

A Toast to the Future

Greece’s presentation in Plovdiv underscored its ambition to be more than a sun-and-sea destination. With ancient vineyards, world-class varietals, and a growing network of visitor-friendly wineries, the country is positioning wine tourism as a bridge between history, hospitality, and sustainability.

As Karamanli concluded, the future of Greek wine tourism will not only be measured in bottles sold or vineyards visited — but in how well it connects people, landscapes, and stories under one timeless truth:

