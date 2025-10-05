Greece Gets a Free Shower – And Nobody Brought an Umbrella

Heavy rain swept across Greece last week, reminding everyone that autumn isn’t just a rumor but an actual, wet reality.

The island of Thasos took gold in the national rainfall championship, with 123 millimeters between Wednesday and Saturday noon. Locals are reportedly building small arks and refusing to leave home without snorkels.

A total of fourteen meteo stations recorded over 100 millimeters, proving that Greece can, in fact, do water without the help of a beach bar. Northern and western regions suffered most, though some optimists called it “good for the olives.”

The rest of the country is expected to join the damp party through the weekend, with central and southern Greece under clouds that look deeply offended. Scattered showers will pop up wherever people forget their umbrellas, because that is how meteorology works.

Eastern Macedonia, Thrace, and the northeast Aegean are all flirting with isolated thunderstorms — the kind that arrive uninvited, stay too long, and ruin your laundry. Early morning storms may also sneak over the Ionian and western Peloponnesian coasts, just in time to wake the fishermen and the hungover.

Winds will blow from the west at 3 to 5 Beaufort, occasionally hitting 6 at sea. That means your ferry might dance a little, your coffee might spill, and your hairstyle will not survive.

Temperatures will hover between 15 and 25 degrees Celsius — comfortable enough for existential complaints but not for swimming. Northern Greece will stay cooler, mostly because it always does.

So yes, it’s raining again. But look on the bright side — for once, Greece is not on fire.