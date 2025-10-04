Argophilia

Αργοφιλία: For the love of the journey.

Mykonos Hotel Loses Millions in Subsidy Over Missed Deadlines

- October 4th, 2025 06:01 am

TOURISMA AE, operator of Grecotel Mykonos Blu, lost state support of €877,760 after failing to complete a modernization project approved in 2007.

TOURISMA AE, operator of Grecotel Mykonos Blu, lost state support of €877,760 after failing to complete a modernization project approved in 2007.

  • TOURISMA AE lost state subsidy for the Grecotel Mykonos Blu project
  • Original plan (2007) worth €2.9m, with €877,760 public funding
  • €170,500 had already been paid as an advance
  • Ministry revoked the grant due to missed deadlines and incomplete project

Back in 2007, TOURISMA AE — better known under the sleek Grecotel Mykonos Blu brand — secured a generous public subsidy for a five-star modernization project in Platis Gialos. The deal looked golden: an investment of €2,925,870 with the state chipping in €877,760. Even a nice advance of €170,500 was already pocketed.

Fast-forward almost two decades, and the Ministry of Development has slammed the brakes. According to the official decision (FEK ADA: 680246ΝΛΞΞ-Ρ7Ν), the project was never completed within the deadlines set by law. Result: the funding has been revoked.

State Patience Runs Out

The revocation is part of the ministry’s broader audit of development law subsidies. The rules are clear: no finished project, no public money. TOURISMA AE joins the growing list of companies reminded that a state grant is not a lifetime voucher.

For Mykonos, the land of endless champagne sprays and €50 sunbeds, it is a rare case of the party ending early — at least for one luxury hotel project.

About Iorgos Pappas

Iorgos Pappas is the Travel and Lifestyle Co-Editor at Argophilia, where he dives deep into the rhythms, flavors, and hidden corners of Greece—with a special focus on Crete. Though he’s lived in cultural hubs like Paris, Amsterdam, and Budapest, his heart beats to the Mediterranean tempo. Whether tracing village traditions or uncovering coastal gems, Iorgos brings a seasoned traveler’s eye—and a local’s affection—to every story.

Previous:
Next: