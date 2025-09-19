Storm Winds Divert Heraklion Ferry as Passenger Needs Emergency Care

Gale-force winds forced the Knossos Palace to bypass Milos en route to Crete.

900 passengers on board, including 175 bound for Milos, faced sudden changes.

A sick child needed urgent care, pushing the ship to full speed for Heraklion.

The company provided snacks, cabins, and onward transport for delayed Milos passengers.

Authorities praised coordination between the vessels, the coast guard, and the hospital.

The Knossos Palace set sail from Piraeus on the evening of September 18 with 900 passengers on board. The plan was simple: stop at Milos, then continue south to Heraklion. But at midnight, the weather changed everything. The Hellenic National Meteorological Service issued Gale Warning 308, making the approach to Milos unsafe.

For the crew, the choice was clear: skip Milos, protect lives, and head straight for Crete.

Passengers Caught in the Middle

At 00:48, the captain made the announcement: “Due to gale warning 308, the ship will not approach Milos. Passengers for Milos, please contact reception.” For 175 people expecting to disembark, frustration was inevitable.

Minoan Lines tried to soften the blow. Snacks, juices, and breakfast were provided during the voyage. Once in Heraklion, Milos passengers were offered cabins until 16:00, with onward travel arranged on the next available sailing.

The night’s tension did not end with the weather. During the voyage, a minor passenger fell ill and required oxygen and first aid. The situation escalated quickly. The captain and company contacted the Ministry of Shipping, the Heraklion Port Authority, and Venizeleio Hospital. Engines went to full power.

By 04:45 — nearly two hours ahead of schedule — the Knossos Palace docked in Heraklion, where an ambulance waited. The child was transferred to hospital care without delay.

The Coast Guard later confirmed the details: “An underage foreign passenger required immediate hospital treatment. The ship docked safely at Heraklion, where the patient was transferred by ambulance to Venizeleio General Hospital.”

Safety Over Schedules

For most passengers, the disruption was inconvenient. For the family of the sick child, it was lifesaving. And for the company, the night became a test of priorities: safety first, schedules second.

Crete’s ferry routes are no strangers to strong winds and sudden weather shifts. But this voyage underlined the fragile balance between public trust, safety at sea, and the frustrations of travelers when plans collapse.

For Minoan Lines, which has operated in the Aegean for over five decades, the night was a reminder that calm seas are never guaranteed. What passengers expect — and what officials demand — is that safety always comes before timetables.