Crete’s heritage, gastronomy, and culture will travel to the heart of the Greek capital through the major thematic event “Flavors of Mylopotamos – Flavors of Crete – Gastronomy – Culture – Tourism”, organized by the Panhellenic Cultural Association of Mylopotamites.

The event will open on Tuesday, October 14, at 19:00, in the STASY multipurpose hall at the Syntagma metro station, celebrating the identity and spirit of Crete’s vibrant Mylopotamos region.

Held under the auspices of the Region of Crete and the Municipality of Athens, and supported by the Municipalities of Anogeia and Mylopotamos as well as the Rethymno Chamber of Commerce, the initiative transforms Syntagma Metro into a “window to Crete” from October 13 to 18. Visitors will experience exhibitions, local products, flavors, and sounds that bring to life both the island’s deep-rooted traditions and its creative present.

Beyond its cultural showcase, the initiative carries a broader symbolism. The presence of Mylopotamos in central Athens is not merely an act of cultural outreach, but a living bridge connecting the Cretan land with the people of the city—through music, taste, and authenticity. Once again, Crete demonstrates that its traditions remain alive, serving as a constant source of cultural and touristic inspiration.

As Michalis Kyrimis, President of the Association, noted, the event aims to highlight the cultural identity of Mylopotamos, emphasizing the bond between culture and tourism. At the same time, it invites Athenians and visitors alike to discover the region’s products, music, customs, and values—proof that Mylopotamos, while rooted in tradition, continues to thrive with creativity and life.

