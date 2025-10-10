Argophilia

Crete’s Coast Guard Responds to Two Distressing Beach Emergencies

- October 10th, 2025 11:17 am

Local Coast Guard and medical units were called to assist in two beach emergencies on October 9. Officials express condolences and urge swimmers to remain cautious.

Two separate incidents on Crete’s beaches on Thursday, October 9, brought a swift response from the Hellenic Coast Guard and emergency medical services.

The first occurred in Chania, where an elderly visitor from Germany lost his life while swimming. His son, who was with him at the time, received immediate medical assistance and was transported to the Chania General Hospital, where he remains under observation. Despite the quick and caring actions of swimmers and lifeguards on site, efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful.

A second incident followed shortly after at the southern Cretan beach of Kokkini Ammos, where a woman was pulled from the sea unconscious by Coast Guard officers. She was taken by EKAB ambulance to the Moires Health Center, where doctors continue to assess her condition.

Authorities extended their condolences to those affected and reminded both residents and visitors to remain cautious when entering the sea, especially during the autumn months, when changing weather and sea conditions can make swimming more unpredictable.

About Manuel Santos

Manuel began his journey as a lifeguard on Sant Sebastià Beach and later worked as a barista—two roles that deepened his love for coastal life and local stories. Now based part-time in Crete, he brings a Mediterranean spirit to his writing and is currently exploring Spain’s surf beaches for a book project that blends adventure, culture, and coastline.

