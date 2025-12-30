FITUR 4all is back in Madrid this January, once again bravely positioning “accessible tourism” as a driver of competitiveness, innovation, social sustainability, territorial transformation, social cohesion, governance, inclusion, autonomy, awareness, impact, and—presumably—inner peace.

If that sounds like a lot for one conference, it is.

The third edition of FITUR 4all will take place on January 23, 2026, at IFEMA Madrid, as part of the broader FITUR tourism fair, which runs from January 21 to 25, in collaboration with IMPULSA IGUALDAD. It promises, once again, to place accessibility at the centre of industry discussion, a phrase that has now travelled so far from meaning that it needs accessibility support of its own.

Accessibility as Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

According to the programme, accessibility is no longer just about ramps, signage, or transport. It is now a strategic driver of:

competitiveness

innovation

positive social impact

sustainability

destination quality

market expansion

visitor loyalty

social cohesion

In other words, accessibility is being asked to do what decades of tourism policy, infrastructure planning, and budget accountability have not.

The conference will bring together public authorities, destinations, tourism businesses, and international organisations—because nothing says “practical solutions” like putting everyone in the same room and calling it a forum.

Spain Rebranded (Again)

The event opens with a high-level institutional discussion aligned with Spain’s refreshed tourism slogan:

“Think you know Spain? Think again.”

This session will explore how accessibility and equal opportunities are being “integrated” into Spain’s tourism proposition, particularly for markets such as the United States and the United Kingdom—markets that, coincidentally, already expect basic accessibility as standard rather than as a strategy.

Valencia will be presented as a case study, demonstrating how a cross-cutting approach to accessibility can improve destination quality and expand reach. What exactly is being cut, crossed, or implemented remains politely abstract.

Territorial Transformation, Sponsored

One of the programme’s core themes is territorial transformation, a phrase that reliably appears whenever funding has already been spent.

Mallorca, sponsor of the FITUR 4all section, will be showcased as a destination successfully combining accessibility, sustainability, and tourism governance. The case study will explain how inclusive policies enhance visitor loyalty and social cohesion—terms that sound reassuring, measurable, and safely detached from inconvenient details like housing pressure or workforce shortages.

Social Sustainability, International Edition

Social sustainability will also take center stage, with public-sector participation from Peru, Colombia, the Barcelona Provincial Council, and Vizcaya, joined by the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance to remind everyone that sustainability strategies are incomplete without inclusion.

This is, of course, correct. It is unclear how many strategies are considered complete when inclusion is mentioned rather than implemented.

Accessibility Is No Longer a Niche (Drink!)

Several data-driven sessions will confirm that accessibility is “no longer a niche segment,” a sentence now so overused that it qualifies as heritage tourism.

Destinations from Flanders, Germany, and Austria will contribute to this international framing, reinforcing the idea that accessibility is both a moral obligation and a competitive advantage—preferably discussed in panels, rather than reflected in broken pavements, unreadable signage, or inaccessible booking systems.

Technology Will Save Us (Again)

Technology, naturally, plays a central role. Companies including iUrban, Visualfy, Navilens, and ParkDis will present digital solutions designed to remove barriers and improve autonomy for travellers with access needs.

Whether these solutions are integrated into everyday destination management—or remain impressive demos on exhibition stands—is a question not covered in the programme.

The conference will conclude with the 3rd FITUR 4all Awards, celebrating destinations, companies, and organisations leading the transition toward more accessible and responsible tourism models. Transitions, like buzzwords, are always ongoing. Endpoints are optional.

The Bottom Line

Accessible tourism matters. Deeply. But when everything becomes a driver, a pillar, a framework, and a cross-cutting transformation, clarity is the first casualty.

FITUR 4all 2026 promises many things. What it does not promise—yet—is fewer slogans and more sidewalks that actually work. And that, ironically, is the most accessible expectation of all.