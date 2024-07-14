Fire Danger Throughout Crete Very High Today

The Civil Protection of the Region of Crete has announced the daily Fire Risk Forecast Map of the General Secretariat of Civil Protection for Sunday, July 14 , 2024. According to the announcement, the Fire Risk category for all of Crete is at level 4 (very high).

In addition, by the decision of the General Secretary of Civil Protection, the Region of Crete is placed in a state of Red Code mobilization.

All the Services and Technical Means that make up the civil protection agencies have been fully mobilized, activating and developing the necessary human resources and corresponding to the needs, materials and means.

The region reminds citizens and visitors of the ban :

the burning and use of fire in crop residues, grassland or other,

of smoking in beehives,

the execution of hot work (welding, cutting wheel, etc.),

the use of outdoor grills,

the use of “Sky Lanterns” (airborne flying lanterns or balloons),

the use of pyrotechnics,

as well as the preventive ban on the passage, stay and movement of persons and vehicles, in highly protected forest ecosystems located in areas of high risk for the occurrence of forest fires, in NATURA areas, as well as in forest ecosystems, parks and groves and other vulnerable areas of the Region of Crete.

The following areas are at particularly high risk:

For P.E. Lasithiou:

Azilakodasos, Agios Nikolaos Municipality Vathi, Municipality of Agios Nikolaos Thryptis, Municipality of Ierapetra Kalo Chorio – Meseleri, Municipality of Agios Nikolaos Selakano, Municipality of Ierapetra Kyparissodasos Kritsas, Municipality of Agios Nikolaos Krousta Forest, Agios Nikolaos Municipality. Vai , Municipality of Sitia (only 22:00 – 06:00)

For P.E. Heraklion:

Symi, Municipality of Viannos Rouva-Zarou, Municipality of Gortyna and Municipality of Phaistos Koudoumas, Municipality of Gortyna Keris, Malevizi Municipality, Fourni, Municipality of Archana – Asterousia Iuchta, Municipality of Archana – Asterousia Epanosifi, Municipality of Archana – Asterousia

For P.E. Rethymno:

Municipality of Rethymno:

Evligia peri -urban forest Prof. Ilias peri-urban forest Agios Ioannis periurban forest , Reforestable area south of I.M. Arkadiou Alsilio of Paradisos Armena area

Municipality of Agios Vasilios:

Periurban forest of Kissos, Peri-urban forest of Agouseliani Peri-urban forest Ag. John, The area defined by the springs of Kourtaliotis, the river Kourtaliotis (50 m on either side of the bed) to Lake Preveli, the area of ​​Preveli, which includes Lake Preveli, from the Venetian Arch to the mouth of the Kourtaliotis River, the palm forest on either side of it (except for the sandy part of the beach) as well as the reforested areas west of the lake

Municipality of Mylopotamos

Margarita gorge

For P.E. Chania:

European path E4 Balos Falasarna, Municipality of Kissamos European trail E4 Krios- Elafonisi, Municipality of Kantanos Selinos European path E4 Sougia- Gyaliskari, Kantanos Selinos Municipality European path E4 Sougia- Agia Roumeli, Municipality of Kantanou Selinou & Sfakion Kathiana Windmill Park, Chania Municipality Prevantorio- Pefka , Chania Municipality Agios Mattheos forest, Chania Municipality Agios Ioannis- Dasos, Municipality of Gavdos Forest of Corfu , Municipality of Gavdos

The limits of the above areas in which the prohibition measure applies are depicted on relevant maps drawn up in collaboration with the Forestry Departments of Crete and posted here. Excluded from the ban are persons who live or work in the areas where it was decided to apply the above provision.

The situation calls for stricter penalties (without discrimination), for the violators of the above shall be subject to the administrative fines of Par. B of no. 19/2020 of the firefighting ordinance (Β’ 2233), as each time it applies. In addition, the Fire Service notifies the infringements to the relevant supervising, licensing authority for any further actions of its own within the scope of their responsibilities (such as Directorate of Agricultural Economy and Veterinary Medicine, etc.).

See the daily Fire Risk Prediction Map of the Civil Protection Agency: https://civilprotection.gov.gr/xartis, and protection instructions at: https://www.civilprotection.gr/el/dasikes-pyrkagies

Emergency Telephone Numbers:

199 FIRE DEPARTMENT

112 EUROPEAN EMERGENCY NUMBER

1591 FOREST POLICY IMPLEMENTATION INSPECTION

100 COME ON

108 PORT CORPS

166 EKAV