Floating Platform Reinstated at Cretan Beach

For tourist safety, a floating platform has been reinstated at a popular beach in western Crete.

Tourists were previously seen wading through deep water due to the platform’s removal.

The mayor addressed the issue, highlighting the platform’s importance for the visitor experience.

Management responsibility for the platform is under consideration.

Further plans include the installation of floating docks.

Platform Restored to Ensure Safety

Visitors to the famed Balos Beach in western Crete can now disembark safely, thanks to the reinstatement of a floating platform. A video that surfaced on social media revealed tourists struggling to reach the shore, wading through neck-deep water while holding their belongings aloft.

Giorgos Mylonakis, the mayor of Kissamos, stated that the platform’s removal was a mistake, but it has been corrected. He emphasized that the platform ensures safety and enhances visitors’ overall experience. Mylonakis proposed that the platform’s management should be assigned either to the municipality or the cruise ship owners.

Όποιος δεν κατέβηκε είναι άμπαλος pic.twitter.com/znMOgEB79g — Έλλην Μάσκ (Paparody) (@backelladistan) July 12, 2024

Plans for Further Improvement

The current platform will serve as a temporary measure until permanent floating docks are installed.

The platform was initially removed due to a misinterpretation of environmental laws aimed at protecting the area. With corrective measures in place, the company announced that starting from July 15, 2024, disembarking and boarding will proceed safely using the licensed platform.

In line with joint ministerial decisions, the Balos Action Plan’s Implementation and Monitoring Committee has made several changes to manage the influx of visitors and mitigate the environmental impact on the coasts.

Priority actions include:

Controlling visitor traffic

Ensuring safety and comfort for tourists

Preserving the unique natural environment

The quick response to reinstall the floating platform underscores the commitment to providing a safe and pleasant experience for all visitors to Balos Beach. Future upgrades and stringent management strategies will further enhance the allure of one of Greece’s most stunning beach destinations.