Ferry Discounts: Up to 30% Off North Aegean & Dodecanese Ferry Tickets for Tourists

Blue Star Ferries and Hellenic Seaways launch ferry discounts of up to 30% for selected North Aegean and Dodecanese routes

Offers target travelers booking at least a four-night stay on those islands

Discounts apply from June 13 to September 30 for all passenger seats, cars, and motorcycles.

for all passenger seats, cars, and motorcycles. Deals include both outbound and return journeys.

Blue Star Ferries and Hellenic Seaways, both under the Attica Group, recently rolled out hefty ferry discounts for tourists who plan a proper island escape. Anyone itching for four or more nights on Lesvos, Chios, Samos, Ikaria, Fournos, Leros, or Kos can enjoy up to 30% off on ferry tickets. This isn’t just a tease—the offer runs from June 13 to September 30, with savings on all standard seats and both car and motorcycle transport, inbound and outbound.

The timing is perfect. It lands alongside earlier holiday promos from the Attica Group and follows hot on the heels of Seajets waving around their 32% reductions on select routes. Even Fast Ferries joined the savings parade, though their cuts maxed out at 10%.

So far, no Greek ferry line has given in to the price hike fears swirling since the EU required shippers to burn pricier, cleaner fuel as of May 1. The price-crease suspense is killing nobody, thanks to some surprising backup from both Greek leadership and the global oil market.

Why Ferry Prices Didn’t Explode (Yet)

Shipping Minister Vassilis Kikilias took a red pen to port fees and wiped out half the costs for every operator. That move frees up about 36 million euros a year for Greek ferry companies—nothing to sneeze at, especially when paired with oil prices that have stuck near $60 per barrel. Those two strokes of luck or genius (depending on whom you ask) are keeping fares steady, even when fuel can eat up more than half a ship’s budget.

But don’t stuff your suitcase just yet. The story isn’t finished. International oil prices like to play yo-yo, and the current calm won’t necessarily last past the summer. Expectations are high, and government heads are already peering into the future. There’s talk of new policies and funding from both the EU and national coffers to keep prices from spinning out, but those measures wait till everyone’s back from vacation. Stay tuned.

If you want to cash in, now’s the time to grab those ferry discounts—before the next wave hits.