The Federation of Hellenic Associations of Tourist and Travel Agencies (FedHATTA), has published new guidelines for safe bookings for holiday travel.

With Christmas and New Year’s approaching, travel plans within Greece and abroad are rising. FedHATTA now advises travelers to exercise caution when booking trips. The organization says special attention should be paid to misleading practices and fine print that could lead to unexpected issues/costs. FedHATTA President Lysandros Tsilidis offered this:

For a safe journey, trust the experts—licensed travel agencies. They can tailor trips and address potential issues, ensuring smooth and enjoyable holidays.

To help ensure safe and well-organized travel, FedHATTA highlights key booking criteria that minimize risks and protect travelers. These are as follows:

Travelers should rely on legally operating travel agencies, either physical or online, which meet the Greek Ministry of Tourism’s regulations. This precaution will ensure compliance with Law 393/1976, which helps maximise traveler protection.

Confirm the agency’s MITE number, which must be displayed on their website, printed materials, ads, contracts, and general terms for organized trips.

It is also recommended to select travel agencies that are members of recognized Greek travel associations. Examine each association’s logo on the agency’s website or materials, and when purchasing trips:

Review the participation terms thoroughly and sign a contract with the agency. This contract must detail the trip’s specifics, along with the rights and obligations of both parties, as required by law.

Obtain a copy of the signed contract and the service receipt.

Ensure the trip includes mandatory professional liability insurance, as outlined in Presidential Decree 7/2008. Additional optional travel insurance is strongly recommended to cover costs related to accidents, illness, or trip cancellations.

For travelers buying only airline or ferry tickets (and not a full package):

Tickets should be received immediately upon payment.

By choosing a legal travel agency that is a member of a Greek travel association, travelers can enjoy peace of mind. Agencies provide professional assistance, ensuring a secure and well-planned trip. Combined with basic precautionary steps, these measures help travelers avoid unpleasant surprises and enjoy successful vacations.

