Hilton Garden Inn Chania City Opens Summer 2025

The Hilton Garden Inn Chania City is set to become the latest addition to Hilton Garden Inn’s portfolio in Greece, with its opening planned for next summer.

This new hotel highlights the collaboration between Hilton and Green Properties – Melakis S.A., located in the picturesque city of Chania.

The new Chania hotel is being designed for luxurious comfort and functionality. The Hilton Garden Inn Chania City will feature 48 elegantly designed rooms, each with a comfortable blend of modern aesthetics and simplicity in mind. The Chania hotel will cater not only to vacationers but to business travellers who want to experience Chania’s unique beauty.

Hilton Garden Inn Chania City’s rooftop bar and restaurant will present guests with stunning views and a relaxing atmosphere, making it ideal for social gatherings. Guests of the hotel will dine on a carefully curated menu of culinary options while taking in a wonderful panorama of Chania Town.

The new Chania hotel will offer a fully equipped gym for fitness enthusiasts, quiet library for those seeking relaxation or solitude, a tranquil wellness spa, to mention a few amenities. Business travelers will have access to a fully functional business center, complete with all necessary amenities.

Hilton Garden Inn is known for delivering high-quality hospitality services focused on meeting modern travelers’ needs. Guests can expect comfortable beds, thoughtful design, spacious work areas, and the latest technology to enhance their stay.

The Hilton Garden Inn Chania City will be located at 65 Kidonias Street and Zymvrakakidon.