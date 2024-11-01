Princess Cruises Unveils Unmissable Cyber Sale for 2024-2026 Voyages

Princess Cruises has announced its most extensive Cyber Sale yet, providing travelers with an extraordinary chance to explore destinations worldwide at reduced rates. Whether planning a holiday excursion, summer retreat, or commemorating a special event, now is the optimal time to secure a cruise.

Exclusive Cyber Sale Benefits

Discounts up to 50% on cruise fares across diverse global routes

50% reduction on deposits

Complimentary passage for third and fourth guests within the same cabin as primary guests

Best Price Guarantee ensures 120% credit for any fare difference found on the official Princess.com website.

A Variety of Destinations

Explore various destinations, including the Mediterranean, Alaska, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaiian Islands, Tahiti, the California Coast, Northern Europe, the British Isles, Greenland, South America, and Antarctica. Sample pricing for itineraries based on double occupancy include:

Sail the seven-day Western Caribbean with Mexico on Regal Princess starting at $559 (Nov 9, 2025)

Experience the Inside Passage roundtrip from Vancouver on Grand Princess for $929 (June 10, 2025)

Discover Mediterranean gems with France & Italy on Majestic Princess for $949 (Mar. 4, 2025)

Journey through the Mexican Riviera for 11 days on Ruby Princess starting at $979 (Oct. 19, 2025)

Embark on a 12-day cruise through the Panama Canal with Costa Rica & Caribbean on Caribbean Princess, beginning at $1,189 (Nov 29, 2025)

Explore Iceland & Greenland over 16 days on Emerald Princess from $1,749 (July 31, 2025)

Sale Details and Conditions

This extraordinary Cyber Sale concludes at 11:59 pm PST on Nov. 25, 2024. It is open to United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Bermuda, and the District of Columbia residents. Standard terms and conditions apply; additional details are available at Princess Cruises.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237)