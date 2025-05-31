Crete Takes Protection of Nature Seriously

Crete becomes the first Greek region to sign a Protection of Nature partnership with the Hellenic Society for the Protection of Nature.

The agreement marks Crete’s official entry into UNESCO’s Greening Education Partnership.

The Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) holds its international assembly in Heraklion, featuring over 80 envoys from 65 countries.

Officials forecast a new era for education, sustainability, and—if all goes according to plan—a greener sunbed.

In a page from the Mediterranean’s most earnest sketchbook, Crete staged what might be the world’s first Protection of Nature paperwork party. The Region of Crete and the Hellenic Society for the Protection of Nature exchanged signatures like trading cards, giving the island bragging rights as the inaugural Greek region in UNESCO’s Greening Education Partnership.

The spectacle set the tone at the Foundation for Environmental Education’s annual assembly, hosted in Heraklion from May 28 to 30, 2025. The location: the “Mikis Theodorakis” conference center, gleaming with modernity and a healthy dose of irony, considering its proximity to traffic jams and the occasional sea breeze carrying vacationers’ sunscreen fumes.

By aligning Crete with UNESCO’s international “Greening Education” campaign, organizers sent a clear message: this sun-bleached island now sits on the frontline of global eco-transformation, armed with big promises about the future of education and sustainability. Regional Governor Stavros Arnaoutakis stated, “Crete has the knowledge, the vision, and the infrastructure to lead the green transition. We are proud that the Region of Crete is the first in Greece to sign a Memorandum of Cooperation under UNESCO’s global campaign for Greening Education. Our participation in UNESCO’s campaign marks a milestone for a new era in education and sustainability.” Nothing says “global environmental leadership” like a well-timed photo opportunity.

“Sustainability is a timeless priority and a concept woven into our 50-year history. We implement innovative sustainability programs to constantly increase our positive impact, create value for people, the environment, and the local community, and systematically invest in environmental education,” said Andreas Metaxas of Metaxa Hospitality Group.

Gathered for the signing were the region’s top environmental and development officials: Environment Deputy Nikos Xylouris and Sustainable Development General Director Marinos Kritsotakis—whose titles, coincidentally, are longer than most Cretan beaches.

“Initiatives such as the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation between Crete and the Hellenic Society for the Protection of Nature are a model for linking tourism to sustainability and product diversification by European standards. Increasing environmental awareness empowers local destinations. The education of professionals and society is critical for sustainable tourism growth. Such actions show the way to a quality, resilient, and competitive tourism sector,” concluded Panos Almyrantis, President of the European Hotel Managers Association.

Where Sustainability and Sun Loungers Collide

The FEE General Assembly drew more than 80 delegates from 65 countries, each armed with sustainability metrics and, in some cases, enough PowerPoint slides to decimate a small forest. Heavyweights included Lesley Jones (outgoing President), Nikos Petrou (President of the Hellenic Society for the Protection of Nature and upcoming FEE President), Daniel Schaffer (CEO), Pramod Kumar Sharma (Program Director), Johann Durand (Blue Flag Program Coordinator), and Finn Bolding Thomsen (Green Key lead).

Key topics on the sun-baked agenda:

Sustainability in tourism, or how to turn a midnight swim into an eco-friendly act;

The rise of artificial intelligence in education—because what’s greener than AI?

Youth empowerment strategies that may or may not require TikTok;

Growing international ties so robust that even the souvenir shops might notice.

The protection of nature, a cause historically championed by organizations with suspiciously clean hands, became the buzzword of the hour. Delegates feverishly described their longing for green resorts, zero-carbon cocktails, and tourists who might someday recycle more than their holiday romance wrappers.

Who Brought the Greener Banner?

Execution of this eco-summit depended on a cast of supporting characters. Local government, the Hersonissos Municipality, Metaxa Hospitality Group, Avra Tours, and networking titans such as the Crete Hospitality Association, MITSIS GROUP, GOLDEN Hotels, Nana Hotels, and the national hotel directors’ federation signed up. For those flying in, Aegean Airlines wore the official carrier sash, delivering delegates and, presumably, their reusable water bottles.

The organizers’ statement summed up the mood: “The event’s success owes much to the warm support of local partners: the Region of Crete, Hersonissos Municipality, Metaxa Hospitality Group, Avra Tours S.A., together with hospitality managed by Crete Hospitality Association, MITSIS GROUP, GOLDEN Hotels, Nana Hotels, and the Panhellenic Federation of Hotel Managers—official carrier: Aegean Airlines.

The robust presence of the Hellenic Society for the Protection of Nature and the hosting of the FEE General Assembly highlight Greece’s growing clout as a center for environmental and sustainable education, strengthening the country’s standing in the international conversation about the planet’s future.” If “international conversation” sounds grand, rest assured: it’s mostly about plastic straws and beach umbrellas.