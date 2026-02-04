There is a particular kind of madness that presents itself as progress. It usually arrives with European buzzwords, and the phrase “it is no longer an option, it is a necessity.”

This week, that madness returned to Crete in the form of a renewed demand for a railway system — a μέσο σταθερής τροχιάς — stretching across an island that is anything but stable.

The flagship idea, once again, is a rail connection between Heraklion and the new Kastelli International Airport. Because nothing reassures you about environmental sensitivity quite like laying permanent infrastructure across farmland, seismic zones, water basins, archaeological layers, and Natura-protected landscapes — all in the name of “green mobility.”

Europe Goes by Train, Therefore Crete Must Too

The argument is familiar and irresistibly lazy: “Europe is moving to rail.” Yes. Europe also has:

flat terrain

centuries-old rail corridors

population density that justifies them

and land that is not constantly trying to slide into the sea

Crete, on the other hand, is a mountain range posing as an island, riddled with fault lines, fragile ecosystems, and agricultural land already under pressure from roads, airports, resorts, and speculative development. But details are inconvenient when the slogan is ready.

From ‘Dialogue’ to ‘Inevitable’ in One Sentence

We are told that the issue is no longer whether the project is needed — that is “self-evident” — but merely when to begin studies.

This rhetorical trick is old: declare debate finished, then call the first study “neutral.”

Studies, of course, never stay neutral. They carve routes, normalize destruction, and quietly convert ideas into inevitabilities. By the time the public realizes what is happening, the maps are already printed.

The Environmental Paradox

We are assured that this railway would:

protect the environment

reduce accidents

improve sustainability

make tourism greener

and calm the spirits of Scandinavian visitors

All by introducing:

massive earthworks

permanent barriers across ecosystems

construction corridors wider than highways

and long-term maintenance scars

The same island that cannot maintain basic bus frequency year-round is suddenly expected to sustain a rail network, fuel pipelines beneath it, and associated logistics — because trucks on roads are dangerous, but rails cutting through villages are somehow poetic.

Crete Is Not Mallorca. It Is Not Sicily. It Is Crete.

Comparisons with Mallorca and Sicily are particularly revealing. These are islands with different geography, different settlement patterns, and decades of rail infrastructure — much of it built long before modern environmental standards existed.

Invoking them now is like pointing at Paris and suggesting Crete needs a metro because cities have metros. This is not planning but copy-paste governance.

What Is Not Being Said

What is missing from the conversation is striking:

no serious discussion of land expropriations

No clarity on water systems disrupted by excavation

no acknowledgment of archaeological risk

No mention of the visual fragmentation of the landscape

No honest cost comparison with upgrading existing road safety and public transport

Instead, we get a comforting phrase: “from the bottom up.” The bottom, apparently, being committees, ημερίδες, and press releases.

The real question is not whether Crete needs better transport. It does.

The real question is whether permanent, irreversible infrastructure is the answer for an island already pushed to its ecological limits — or whether this is simply another case of development dressed up as sustainability.

Because once rails are laid, they do not leave. Once corridors are cut, landscapes do not heal on PowerPoint timelines.

Progress Is Not Always Linear

Sometimes, progress means restraint or improvement of what already exists rather than carving something new. And sometimes, it means accepting that not every European trend fits every place.

Crete does not need to prove it is modern by slicing itself open with steel.

It needs to survive being loved to death. And trains, no matter how fashionable, do not make an island sustainable if they destroy the very ground they claim to protect.