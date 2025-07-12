Tourists Alarmed as Crete’s Tourism Faces Threat from Illegal Migration Crisis

Crete’s tourism sector opposes plans for migrant reception centres, citing harm to the island’s reputation.

Tourism leaders on Crete are unified in their rejection of any plan to open reception or settlement centres for migrants on the island. The primary concern is that Crete’s standing as a “safe and desirable destination” will be irreparably damaged. In an official letter sent on July 11, 2025, an alliance of local and national tourism organisations reached out to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Migration Minister Thanos Plevris. The letter expressed deep worry about the surge in illegal migration and its portrayal in international news.

The text of the letter states: “We clearly state that we are opposed to any initiative that turns Crete into a place of reception and settlement of immigrants.” The organisations stress that unchecked illegal migration is already leading to:

A notable drop in tourist bookings

Cancellation of planned trips

Worry among travellers and international partners, Tourism officials highlighted the growing feedback from foreign operators who are reconsidering Crete as a destination. The letter identifies a direct threat to thousands of local businesses and jobs due to the island’s reliance on tourism.

The signatories, representing hoteliers, travel agencies, car rental firms, and accommodation providers, also called for the migrants currently on Crete to be swiftly moved to mainland Greece. They demanded a complete halt to any plans for establishing migrant reception facilities on the island and urged the government to strengthen maritime border enforcement.

Migrant Transfers and Official Opposition

Recent developments saw 200 migrants transferred from Crete to Piraeus as part of efforts to relieve pressure on local facilities. According to live coverage, the first boat departed Chania at dawn, carrying 94 individuals and their personal belongings. Coast Guard personnel supervised the operation. A second vessel from Heraklion transported an additional 100 people from Rethymno later that morning.

Despite these transfers, about 740 migrants remain on Crete in temporary accommodations, with reports of difficult living conditions and rising tensions. The local authorities expect a further 100 to leave as part of ongoing efforts to reduce overcrowding.

At a high-level meeting in Athens, key officials, including Migration Minister Thanos Plevris and Deputy Minister Sevi Voloudaki, met with Crete’s regional leadership. Stavros Arnaoutakis, the Regional Governor, and Giorgos Marinakis, Mayor of Rethymno, firmly restated the local position: “The island does not accept the establishment of permanent migrant facilities.”

The Federation of Hoteliers of Crete, regional hotel associations, tourist and travel agent groups, and other prominent business leaders all signed the statement. This outcome follows the Greek Parliament’s recent decision to temporarily suspend processing asylum requests from sea arrivals originating in North Africa to slow the influx, a decision now under legal and political scrutiny. To summarise:

Crete’s tourism sector is united in its stance against migrant reception centres.

Business leaders cite an immediate and ongoing threat to the tourism industry and broader economy.

Local officials describe the prospect of permanent migrant centres as “unthinkable,” especially during peak tourist season.

Transfer operations to move migrants to facilities on mainland Greece are ongoing, but large numbers remain on the island under challenging conditions.

The cancellation of diplomatic talks with Libya and rising illegal migration are increasing pressure on local authorities and communities.

Law enforcement reported that 105 separate illegal migration cases were recorded in Chania alone in 2025, with 5,600 arrivals in the area to date.

Crete’s leaders continue to call for decisive action from Athens, with a clear message: they see the fight against illegal migration as vital to protecting the island’s reputation, its environment, and social harmony for both residents and visitors.