Crete Is For Those Who Truly Seek An Experience Like No Other

Everyone these days talks about “experiences” and different forms of travel. But few businesses offer truly unique choices for travelers. This situation started our team thinking, “What if?” So, let’s fantacize a bit about perfect experiences on Crete. If there ever was a place to dream, the island the ancients called “Keftiu” is that place. Read until the end, for a special teaser.

Let’s say you’re planning to have that cosmetic surgery you’ve been thinking about for some years now. Sure, there are unlimited choices that could be made. But let’s say you want to make the situation and the experience something to be treasured, rather than simply breached. A Crete getaway to recover might be a part of the plan, but what if the trip from your front door to and from were filled with perfect choices?

Each of us is all the sums he has not counted: subtract us into the nakedness and night again, and you shall see begin in Crete four thousand years ago the love that ended yesterday in Texas. – Thomas Wolfe

You’ve chosen to have the procedure done by the best in Greece. His name is Ioannis Liapakis, the face of cosmetic surgery in Crete, and Greece overall. Good choice, he’s one of the finest people, and most skilled surgeons we know. A fantasy choice, for sure. But, what about the flights and accommodations? In the Instagram share below, Dr. Liapakis explains briefly the procedure for lip augmentation where he says he believes using the “best of the best” for his patients.

Well, Ioannis is not only the best of the best in his field, he is one of the finest human beings I’ve ever known. We’ve discussed many times how perfect Crete is for people seeking medical solutions and a home away from home while they recover. And in my mind, now is the perfect time to present this amazing island’s alt-tourism gems.

The more we explored it the more we felt that Crete was gently revealing its secrets to us — scenery that could completely alter within a turn in the road… – Phillip Mann, Second Wind, Journey to a new life in Crete.

Interestingly, another extraordinary fellow here on Crete, Antonios Karatzis decided to create his own private airline to service those wanting some separation during the pandemic. Karatzis is the owner of one of Crete’s most luxurious resorts, Nana Princess on the beach in between Hersonissios and Malia. For those unfamiliar, this part of Crete is 5-star luxury central, with everything sea and sand loving travelers can hope for within easy reach. Right down the coast from the capital and all it has to offer, the resort is a perfect home base for exploring everything this area of Greece’s biggest island.

I know some of you are already reading my mind. Yes, there’s also a chopper, limousines, and other VIP services abounding. And interestingly, Ioannis Liapakis has a summer house in Hersonissos, and a medical spa at his offices at Opsis Clinical in Heraklion. Pre-surgery and immediate post-surgery, Nana Princess is one of the ideal choices. What? Nobody told you about medical and wellness toursim and Crete? Ask me about my friend the world renowned ophthalmologist. To continue.

Aerial view of Aravanes and the Amari Valley, where Zeus played as a child.

But what about recovery? Should you just fly to Crete, get a dream makeover, and fly home? What if you decided to take the opportunity to unplug a bit? Here, there are so many choices, but this is our fantasy. Karatzis’ chopper pilot can probably land at the little Aravanes taverna in the Amari Valley. It’s a place where the simple Cretan life goes on day in, and day out.

I felt once more how simple and frugal a thing is happiness: a glass of wine, a roast chestnut, a wretched little brazier, the sound of the sea. Nothing else. – Nikos Kazantzakis

If you want to drop the pretense, or even assume another identity for a while, the inn that overlooks the valled where Zeus played as a child is a great choice. Lambros Papoutsakis and his daughters Maria and Eleftheria operate a truly unique tavern, inn, and agro-tourism affair. Picture yourself waking up to the sound of nature, and nothing more. Hike Mt. Psilorites for a midnight stargazing, milk a goat, or just forget the outside world and do nothing.

Maybe the question is “What is available at this beach house?” Close to everything, I’d say.

Wait. I know what some of you are thinking. “You don’t like goats,” you say? You want to wake up and go to sleep wrapped in an aquamarine dream? I get you. Your kick back seclusion should come with a private chef, a flawless infinity pool, and the dreamy eyequest for North Africa beyond is the thing. You’re in luck again. And I think Ioannis Liapakis visits the south coast frequently anyhow.

So Beach House Arvi should peak your Crete moments with its own beachfront and flawless amenities. Can the chopper from Nana Princess land here? I’ll ask Karatzis’ chopper pilot. Seems there’s room. Oh, and if you’ve a bit family or entourage, there’s 12 bedrooms at this enclave. Yeah. I know. Me too.

Crete,’ I murmured. ‘Crete…’, And my heart beat fast. – Nikos Kazantzakis, Zorba the Greek.

Finally, in a few months we will launch a new marketplace designed to deliver people the very best Crete has to offer. Keftiu will be a unique portal and community that recreates a facet of the island almost lost. The name Keftiu means “nail of the world” – and it’s the name pharoahs used when they spoke of the exquisite craftsmen and traders who supplied the known world with its first taste of true luxury. Lost for centuries, the Minoans (Keftiu) resurfaced as Europe’s first great civilization when Sir Arthur Evans unearthed fabulous Knossos. It’s time Crete became, once again, one of the pillars that holds up the sky. It’s just that fabulous.

Keep in touch to learn more about Keftiu.com.