Crete Faces Possible Airport and Port Blockades Amid Farmer Protests

- October 28th, 2025 03:57 pm

The Association of Tourist and Travel Agencies of Crete warns that new farmer protests could block airports, ports, and roads, endangering the island’s tourism season.

  • Farmers and livestock breeders plan new mobilizations across Crete.
  • Possible blockades at airports, ports, and highways spark concern.
  • The Crete Tourism Association warns of heavy economic damage.
  • Argophilia had previously reported the risk of transport chaos.

Tension is rising across Crete after reports of upcoming farmer and livestock breeder mobilizations, with threats to block key transport arteries — including roads, ports, and even the Heraklion airport.

The Association of Tourist and Travel Agencies of Crete issued a strong warning this week, noting that “the island’s society and economy cannot withstand another blow.” Their message is simple: tourism cannot become a hostage of internal disputes.

Local business owners remember all too well what blockades mean — canceled flights, stranded visitors, and tour buses turning into waiting rooms under the Cretan sun.

And as Argophilia first warned earlier this year, such protests risk crippling not just the island’s tourism sector but also the broader economy that depends on it.

Tourism and Agriculture Need Each Other — Not a Showdown

In its official statement, the Crete Tourism Association emphasized that the looming mobilizations threaten the very sectors meant to support one another.

“The society and economy of the island cannot bear another blow to one of its main pillars of prosperity — tourism — which sustains us all, including the productive classes themselves,” the announcement reads.

The association called on the government to guarantee smooth transport operations and prevent infrastructure shutdowns that could harm Crete’s reputation abroad.

Meanwhile, farmers say they have reached a breaking point, citing low prices and rising costs. The confrontation is shaping up as yet another Cretan standoff — between the land that feeds and the industry that sustains.

For now, the only certainty is uncertainty. If roads and airports close, the damage will echo beyond Crete — to the very image of Greece as a reliable destination. And Argophilia, true to form, saw it coming.

