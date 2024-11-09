Starbucks Holiday Menu Returns

Beginning November 7, customers will have the chance to embrace festive cheer with Starbucks holiday cups and a selection of handcrafted espresso drinks, including the much-celebrated Peppermint Mocha and classics like the Caramel Brulée Latte and Chestnut Praline Latte. Starbucks presents a trio of Cran-Merry Orange Refreshers alongside these cherished drinks, complemented by various seasonal pastries and coffees.

In a first, Starbucks integrates its popular refreshers into the holiday lineup with a trio starring the Cran-Merry Orange Refresher series. These vibrant drinks blend the taste of sweet orange with warm spices, bringing a refreshing twist to the holiday menu. The original Cran-Merry Orange Refreshers marry tart cranberry flavours with hints of cardamom and cinnamon, shaken with real cranberries for a crisp taste. Variations include the Cran-Merry Orange Lemonade Refresher and the indulgent Cran-Merry Drink with creamy coconut milk.

The classic Peppermint Mocha, known and loved for over two decades, returns. This speciality coffee combines Starbucks’s signature espresso with mocha sauce and peppermint syrup, topped with whipped cream and chocolate curls. Similarly, the Caramel Brulée Latte and Chestnut Praline Latte seamlessly blend espresso with seasonal flavours, each available hot, iced, or blended. New offerings like the Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, featuring chai spices with gingerbread-flavored foam, further brighten the holiday menu.

Accompanying these beverages is a tempting array of treats. New items like the Turkey Sage Danish and Dark Toffee Bundt add savoury and sweet notes to the holiday experience, while favourites such as the Cranberry Bliss Bar and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish continue to delight.

Moreover, Starbucks celebrates with a trio of seasonal coffee blends—the Thanksgiving Blend honours diverse coffee regions, offering notes of sage and fig. The Christmas Blend, a beloved staple since 1984, combines rare Sumatra beans with Latin American flavours. Finally, the Holiday Blend mixes Sumatran and Latin American beans for a balanced cup with sweet maple undertones.

The Starbucks holiday menu is a yearly tradition cherished by many, blending tradition with new tastes to celebrate the cosiness of the season. For those eager to partake, these seasonal offerings are available at participating locations now. Experience the festive spirit at Starbucks.