Chania Food Delivery Workers Strike for Better Conditions

- November 1st, 2024 12:52 pm

Chania's food delivery workers strike for 48 hours on November 1 and 2. (Photo: Σωματείο Διανομέων Ν.Χανίων " Ιωσήφ Σαριδάκης" on Facebook)

Food delivery workers in Chania have taken to the streets, participating in a two-day strike on 1 and 2 November (announcement in Greek). This movement has been organised by the Chania Delivery Drivers’ Union “Iosif Saridakis,” which encourages workers to gather for a protest today at 5:00 PM in the Municipal Market Square in Chania.

Call for Fair Wages and Conditions

Among the concerns raised by the workers, the following issues stand out:

Key Challenges Faced

  • Endless Work Hours: Couriers endure long shifts yet earn far below their needs.
  • Inadequate Compensation: Pay in some areas falls below €5 per hour, especially in harsh winter months.
  • Lack of Insurance: Freelancers aren’t entitled to sick leave, leaving them without income after accidents.
  • Hazardous Work Conditions: Companies pressure couriers to work despite adverse weather, risking their safety.
  • Worsening Pay for Freelancers: Companies continually decrease per-delivery prices.

Calls for Change

The union’s members’ demands are clear and directed toward creating sustainable professions for delivery workers:

  • Collective Bargaining Agreements: Secure agreements that reflect living wages rather than just the minimum as the government dictates.
  • Improved Freelancer Pay: Return pay-per-delivery rates to 2022 levels, ensuring a decent living standard.
  • Minimum Hourly Rates: Guarantee a stable income through minimum wage guarantees when order volumes are low.
  • Safety Guarantee: Ensure companies cover accidents, acknowledging increased risk.
  • Direct Employment: Abolish the subcontracting model, promote direct employment, and stop exploitation.

Chania’s eFood and Wolt food delivery workers seek to end unfair practices and secure a future where their labour is respected and fairly compensated.

