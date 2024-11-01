Chania Food Delivery Workers Strike for Better Conditions

Food delivery workers in Chania have taken to the streets, participating in a two-day strike on 1 and 2 November (announcement in Greek). This movement has been organised by the Chania Delivery Drivers’ Union “Iosif Saridakis,” which encourages workers to gather for a protest today at 5:00 PM in the Municipal Market Square in Chania.

Call for Fair Wages and Conditions

Among the concerns raised by the workers, the following issues stand out:

Key Challenges Faced

Endless Work Hours : Couriers endure long shifts yet earn far below their needs.

: Couriers endure long shifts yet earn far below their needs. Inadequate Compensation : Pay in some areas falls below €5 per hour, especially in harsh winter months.

: Pay in some areas falls below €5 per hour, especially in harsh winter months. Lack of Insurance : Freelancers aren’t entitled to sick leave, leaving them without income after accidents.

: Freelancers aren’t entitled to sick leave, leaving them without income after accidents. Hazardous Work Conditions : Companies pressure couriers to work despite adverse weather, risking their safety.

: Companies pressure couriers to work despite adverse weather, risking their safety. Worsening Pay for Freelancers: Companies continually decrease per-delivery prices.

Calls for Change

The union’s members’ demands are clear and directed toward creating sustainable professions for delivery workers:

Collective Bargaining Agreements : Secure agreements that reflect living wages rather than just the minimum as the government dictates.

: Secure agreements that reflect living wages rather than just the minimum as the government dictates. Improved Freelancer Pay : Return pay-per-delivery rates to 2022 levels, ensuring a decent living standard.

: Return pay-per-delivery rates to 2022 levels, ensuring a decent living standard. Minimum Hourly Rates : Guarantee a stable income through minimum wage guarantees when order volumes are low.

: Guarantee a stable income through minimum wage guarantees when order volumes are low. Safety Guarantee : Ensure companies cover accidents, acknowledging increased risk.

: Ensure companies cover accidents, acknowledging increased risk. Direct Employment: Abolish the subcontracting model, promote direct employment, and stop exploitation.

Chania’s eFood and Wolt food delivery workers seek to end unfair practices and secure a future where their labour is respected and fairly compensated.