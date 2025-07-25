Carolyn Turnbull appointed CEO of Nammos Hotels & Resorts, effective immediately

Nammos Hotel Mykonos continues as the flagship, open for a second season

Upcoming properties planned for Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea (Nammos Resort AMAALA), the Maldives, and Abu Dhabi

Additional destinations in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia are under development

Backed by ADMO Lifestyle Holding, a partnership between Monterock International and Alpha Dhabi Holding

A Fresh Direction for Nammos Hotels & Resorts

Nammos Hotels & Resorts has named Carolyn Turnbull as its new CEO, effective immediately, signaling a shift in the brand’s leadership and vision. With a remarkable background spanning more than 20 years across global hospitality and brand-building, Turnbull brings both experience and fresh perspective to her new role. Her leadership marks a milestone as Nammos transitions from its origins as an iconic Mykonos beach club to a leading name in the world of ultra-luxury hospitality.

This appointment opens a new chapter for Nammos, positioning the company to grow on a global scale and elevate its signature style of high-end lifestyle hospitality. Turnbull steps in as Nammos Hotel Mykonos, the flagship property renowned for its 26 stylish rooms, suites, and three exclusive villas on Psarou Beach, welcomes visitors for its second season following a successful launch last summer. The property has quickly set a standard for design, energy, and overall guest experience that guides Nammos’ expansion goals.

Nammos Hotel Mykonos

A Vision Grounded in Experience

Petros Stathis, Chairman of Nammos and Vice Chairman of ADMO Lifestyle Holding, shared his confidence in this new era: “Carolyn is a visionary leader with a deep understanding of modern luxury. Her global experience and guest-centric mindset align perfectly with our ambition to redefine luxury hospitality. With her at the helm, Nammos is poised to create transformative destinations that go beyond hospitality. This marks a defining moment where vision, innovation, and commitment to excellence set a new global benchmark.”

As Nammos enters its global growth phase, three new resorts are in development. Nammos Resort AMAALA, located on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea, is set to open later this year, with properties in the Maldives and Abu Dhabi to follow. Each location reflects the brand’s aim to combine the flair of the original Mykonos club with local culture and an elevated guest experience. Future sites in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia highlight Nammos’ broad ambitions.

Turnbull looks ahead with high expectations: “My vision is to further elevate the brand by creating experiences that celebrate culture, people, and place, designed to inspire joy and connection. Together with Petros and our exceptional team, the next era of experiential excellence is here, and Nammos is ready to lead the way.“

Sanjay Nandi, CEO of ADMO, added: “Carolyn’s appointment ensures that Nammos, our flagship brand, is under trusted leadership. With her vision and ADMO’s backing, the brand is perfectly positioned to deliver long-term value creation and realise its full global potential.“

With Carolyn Turnbull guiding the brand, Nammos sets its sights on offering guests more than just luxury stays. The brand plans to create destinations where design, service, and culture blend seamlessly, each shaped by its unique surroundings but true to the spirit of Nammos.