Agora Restaurant Group Expands to Bethesda, Maryland in 2026

Bethesda’s food scene is about to get a vivid new landmark. Agora Restaurant Group, celebrated for its Eastern Mediterranean flair in Washington, D.C., and Tysons, has announced plans to open its third outpost in Spring 2026. This new restaurant, Agora Bethesda, will find its home at One Bethesda Metro Center (conveniently tucked beneath the Hyatt Regency Bethesda), inviting residents and travelers alike to taste tradition updated for modern Maryland.

A Feast of Details: What to Expect in Bethesda

Agora‘s upcoming location covers more than just geography—it aims to deepen its ties to the vibrant local community, building on a foundation of flavor and thoughtful hospitality. The Bethesda venue promises to echo the spirit that made its predecessors regional favorites, combining a wide-ranging menu, a focus on local farming and wine, and a design by an architecture team that understands how to blend form with flavor.

Key Details at a Glance:

Opening: Spring 2026

Spring 2026 Address: One Bethesda Metro Center, below the Hyatt Regency Bethesda

One Bethesda Metro Center, below the Hyatt Regency Bethesda Menu Style: Mezze-inspired, spanning dishes from Turkey, Greece, and Lebanon

Mezze-inspired, spanning dishes from Turkey, Greece, and Lebanon Signature Dishes: Flame-grilled kebabs, house-made künefe, pistachio soufflé

Flame-grilled kebabs, house-made künefe, pistachio soufflé Dietary Options: Vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free selections

Vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free selections Executive Chef: Ismet Sahin

Ismet Sahin Design by: Urbane Architects (noted for their work with Agora Tysons and Dupont Circle)

Urbane Architects (noted for their work with Agora Tysons and Dupont Circle) Partnerships: Local Maryland farmers and winemakers

Local Maryland farmers and winemakers Recognition: Agora Tysons, four years on Northern Virginia Magazine’s Top 50 Restaurants; Agora D.C. named to Washingtonian’s 2026 Best of Washington list

As Katherina Kia, General Manager of Hyatt Regency Bethesda, put it: “Agora is an established and reputable operator, and we look forward to a successful partnership at the Hyatt Regency in Bethesda.”

Dining Reimagined: Where Atmosphere Meets Flavor

Stepping into Agora Bethesda, guests can expect more than just a meal. Led by Executive Chef Ismet Sahin, the kitchen will draw on the shared culinary traditions of Turkey, Greece, and Lebanon, preparing each dish with the finest seasonal and local produce. The mezze-style menu encourages family-style sharing and surprises with both bold and delicate seasonal flavors.

The owners, Betul Uslu and Ismail Uslu, explain the restaurant’s spirit best: “At Agora, we’ve always believed that food has the power to bring people together. Every dish we serve is rooted in tradition but reimagined with fresh, local ingredients and a modern touch. With our new Bethesda location, we’re staying true to Agora’s mission of creating memorable experiences through authentic flavors and heartfelt hospitality.”

This dedication resonates throughout every aspect of the restaurant, from the food to the ambiance. Urbane Architects will once again guide the look and feel of the space, designing a room that feels warm, elegant, and rooted in the cultural backgrounds of the cuisine, using natural materials and creative lighting to encourage guests to linger and connect.

Behind the accolades and glossy photos lies a genuine neighborhood spot. Agora doesn’t just aim to win best-of lists, though it has—Agora hopes to become part of Bethesda’s weekly rhythm, from weekday lunches to Saturday brunches. The recognition is real: four years running on Northern Virginia Magazine’s “Top 50 Best Restaurants” for its Tysons spot, and Agora D.C. most recently taking a well-deserved place on the Washingtonian’s “Best of Washington” list for 2026. The Agora team even joined fellow standouts at this year’s event on July 24.

Agora Bethesda gathers all these threads—a legacy of food, community, and design—and weaves them into an experience set to charm Bethesda residents and their guests, one mezze platter at a time.