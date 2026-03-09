Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt is currently filming scenes in Greece for the upcoming feature film The Riders, with production taking place across several locations in Attica and beyond, as the international project moves through the final stages of its shooting schedule in the country.

The film, directed by Edward Berger, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker behind All Quiet on the Western Front, is based on the novel by Australian author Tim Winton and follows a man travelling across Europe in search of his missing wife after she disappears during a trip. Greece is one of the key stops in the story, and the production has been using a series of locations known for their distinctive landscapes, historic character, and strong visual identity.

Filming Locations in Greece

Lavrio (Attica) – chosen for its coastal setting and industrial-maritime atmosphere, Lavrio is known for its historic port, mining heritage, and proximity to Cape Sounion, offering a landscape that combines sea, history, and raw scenery often sought by international productions.

– chosen for its coastal setting and industrial-maritime atmosphere, Lavrio is known for its historic port, mining heritage, and proximity to Cape Sounion, offering a landscape that combines sea, history, and raw scenery often sought by international productions. Athens city centre – scenes were filmed around Kotzia Square and the Athens Town Hall, areas frequently used in film productions because of their neoclassical architecture, busy urban backdrop, and easy recognition as a Mediterranean capital. Athens remains one of the most attractive filming hubs in Greece thanks to its mix of ancient monuments, modern streets, and strong production infrastructure.

– scenes were filmed around Kotzia Square and the Athens Town Hall, areas frequently used in film productions because of their neoclassical architecture, busy urban backdrop, and easy recognition as a Mediterranean capital. Athens remains one of the most attractive filming hubs in Greece thanks to its mix of ancient monuments, modern streets, and strong production infrastructure. Chalkida (Evia) – the production also worked in Chalkida, a destination famous for the Evripos Strait and its unusual tidal phenomenon, as well as for its seaside promenade and relaxed coastal character, making it suitable for scenes requiring authentic Greek town scenery.

– the production also worked in Chalkida, a destination famous for the Evripos Strait and its unusual tidal phenomenon, as well as for its seaside promenade and relaxed coastal character, making it suitable for scenes requiring authentic Greek town scenery. Hydra island – one of the most cinematic locations in the country, Hydra is known for its preserved architecture, stone mansions, and car-free harbor, which has made it a favourite setting for international filmmakers for decades. Its distinctive visual identity allows productions to capture a timeless Mediterranean atmosphere without a heavy set design.

– one of the most cinematic locations in the country, Hydra is known for its preserved architecture, stone mansions, and car-free harbor, which has made it a favourite setting for international filmmakers for decades. Its distinctive visual identity allows productions to capture a timeless Mediterranean atmosphere without a heavy set design. Nea Makri (Attica) – filming is scheduled to take place from March 11 to March 13 along the beach, the small harbor, the Nautical Club, and near the Nireus Hotel. The area is known for its seaside promenade, easy access from Athens, and open coastal views, which make it practical for filming while still offering an authentic Greek setting.

According to Marathon Mayor Stergios Tsirkas, the production specifically requested the Nea Makri beach and harbor for key scenes, confirming that the location was chosen for its natural look and accessibility.

According to a decision published on the Diavgeia transparency platform, the production company will provide a sponsorship of 3,000 euros to the Municipality of Marathon, a modest amount compared with the scale of an international film production, but one that local authorities still consider worthwhile given the promotional exposure.

Greece Continues to Attract International Productions

The filming of The Riders adds to the growing list of international film and television projects choosing Greece as a shooting destination in recent years, a trend supported by improved incentives, modern production services, and the country’s ability to offer very different landscapes within short distances.

From historic islands to busy city centres and quiet coastal towns, Greece has become increasingly attractive to producers looking for Mediterranean locations that can double for multiple countries on screen.

For local destinations, the presence of a global star such as Brad Pitt brings benefits that go far beyond the days of filming.

International productions generate extensive media coverage, thousands of social media posts, and global visibility that traditional promotional campaigns cannot easily match. Even short filming schedules can lead to increased awareness, curiosity among travellers, and renewed interest in local culture, gastronomy, and scenery.

For places like Hydra, Lavrio, Athens, Evia, and Nea Makri, the result is the kind of publicity every tourism office hopes for — the kind that arrives with cameras, headlines, and a Hollywood name attached to it.