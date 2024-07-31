Blackbird Unveils Innovative Restaurant Payment Platform

New payments system: Blackbird Pay

2% average transaction fee

Enhanced guest experience with NFC check-in

Option to pay with Blackbird’s native rewards points: $FLY

Messaging and discovery features for better guest engagement

Successful initial rollouts at multiple high-profile restaurants

Blackbird Labs, led by Resy and Eater co-founder Ben Leventhal, has introduced Blackbird Pay. This cutting-edge payment product is designed to boost restaurant economics while offering a unique dining experience. Utilizing Blackbird’s Flynet blockchain, the platform establishes a comprehensive restaurant payment and settlement network.

Enhanced Dining and Reward Experience

Restaurants using Blackbird Pay benefit from an average transaction fee of just 2%, markedly lower than traditional processing fees. Diners enjoy a seamless end-of-meal experience, with automatic settlement via the Blackbird platform eliminating the wait for the check. They can also pay using Blackbird’s native rewards points, $FLY.

Ben Leventhal, Founder and CEO of Blackbird, expressed that restaurant payment systems have been stagnant and expensive. Blackbird Pay aims to resolve these issues, partnering with the restaurant industry to introduce a new standard in payment technology.

User-Friendly Operation

When diners arrive at a Blackbird member restaurant, they tap an NFC-enabled Blackbird puck to check-in. The Blackbird app opens a check, allowing diners to split bills, use $FLY points, or pay with cards. They can also tip via the app. If diners lack enough $FLY points, they can purchase additional points using traditional payment methods or USDC.

Simultaneously, the restaurant receives a notification about the Blackbird guest, along with their dining profile and Guest Value Score. This enables restaurants to offer personalized perks, benefits, and VIP experiences to enhance guest satisfaction.

Roni Mazumdar, co-owner of Unapologetic Foods, believes that Blackbird Pay can significantly impact the restaurant industry, emphasizing the substantial savings on processing fees and the ability to foster stronger customer relationships.

Additional Features of Blackbird

With messaging and discovery functionalities, Blackbird aims to create a seamless and enjoyable connection between guests and restaurants. Earlier this year, Gjelina New York raised close to $500,000 using Blackbird to sell house accounts, while Sra. Martinez in Miami launched a founding members program offering exclusive member benefits.

Programs like Blackbird Breakfast Club and Bar Blackbird are designed to drive traffic during slow periods, address today’s restaurant industry challenges, and enhance diner loyalty.

Current Collaborators

Restaurants currently using Blackbird include high-profile names such as:

NY: Anton’s, Barbuto, Crown Shy, Momofuku

Charleston: Leon’s, Kwei Fei, Rancho Lewis

San Francisco: SPQR, Birdsong, Sato Omakase

New establishments are continuously joining the Blackbird network.

For More Information, visit: www.blackbird.xyz