Museum of Ice Cream Opens Permanent Location at Miami Worldcenter

The Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) is set to reopen in Miami with a new permanent spot at Miami Worldcenter, starting September 6th. Known globally for its engaging, multi-sensory exhibitions, the museum combines a playful atmosphere with an interactive environment spread across two floors and 14,000 square feet.

The Miami location stands out, highlighting the city’s vibrant culture and passion for ice cream. Visitors will encounter unique features such as a luxurious ‘Cream Liner’ aeroplane from the 1960s, a corridor filled with whimsical freezers, and the iconic sprinkle pool inspired by the Versace Mansion.

Immersive Experiences and Local Flavors

The Museum of Ice Cream Miami has worked with International Flavors and Fragrances experts to create a rich sensory journey. Guests can indulge in new flavours from the local Azucar Ice Cream and Cosmic Bliss’s coconut-based soft serve, celebrating Miami’s diverse tastes.

For adults seeking a whimsical escape, the museum offers evening events with ice cream-themed cocktails and exclusive adults-only play areas. These settings encourage visitors to reconnect with their inner child through joyful, interactive activities.

Maryellis Bunn, Co-Founder and co-CEO, mentioned that this location’s permanent nature allowed for greater creativity in design and interactivity. She expressed excitement about the collaboration with organizations like Style Saves and Groot Hospitality.

Manish Vora, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, stated that Miami Worldcenter’s central location makes the museum a significant cultural addition to downtown Miami, enjoying strong support from the city. Nitin Motwani of Miami Worldcenter Associates and Shaul Kuba of CIM Group echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the museum’s contribution to Miami as an arts and culture hub.

With current locations in New York City, Austin, Chicago, and Singapore and a new venue opening in Boston, the Museum of Ice Cream continues to spread joy and connection worldwide. Tickets for the Miami location are available online at museumoficecream.com.

Museum of Ice Cream Visit and Experience

Address: Miami Worldcenter, 851 NE 1st Avenue (Unit #134)

Opening Date: September 6th

For tickets and updates, visit museumoficecream.com and follow @museumoficecream.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this magical adventure, which blends fun, culture, and, of course, ice cream.