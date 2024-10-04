Changed Toll Rates on Attiki Odos Motorway

The management of Attiki Odos Motorway has set new prices for tolls on the Athens ring road, effective this Sunday, October 6. The revised rates are €1.25 for motorcycles, €2.50 for cars, €6.25 for small and medium trucks, and €10 for large trucks. Previously, the rates were:

Former Attiki Odos Motorway toll rates will change starting Sunday, October 6.

The once-available toll discount for cars using an e-pass has been discontinued. Previously, e-pass users paid €2.50 compared to the standard €2.80. Under the new system, all vehicles are subject to a flat rate of €2.50, whether or not they employ an e-pass.

Motorcycles: €1.25

Cars: €2.50

Small/Medium Trucks: €6.25

Large Trucks: €10

Despite the changes, the Bonus, Friendly, and Business subscription programs will remain in place until the end of October 2024.

All Attica Tollway toll booths are frontal or side-facing at highway entrances. Motorway drivers pay once upon entry. The same “toll charge” per vehicle type applies at all toll stations regardless of day, time, or length, making the longest highway journeys cheaper. At the same time, the Attica Tollway absorbs most traffic in the Athens basin, covering much of the city’s urban fabric. There are 39 toll stations with 195 gates.

Recently, the Greek Parliament sanctioned a 25-year concession deal for the Attiki Odos. This agreement, managed by the New Attiki Odos consortium led by GEK TERNA, plans to utilize €3.27 billion from the contract to reduce public debt. Additionally, the government will receive 7.5% of the annual toll revenue collected from the highway, contributing further to public finances.