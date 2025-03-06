Athens Hotel Prices Soar: What’s the Cost of a Winter Stay?

Hotel room rates in Athens have increased by nearly 7% compared to February last year.

February’s average price for Athens hotels reached €123.

Despite the rise, Athens remains one of Europe’s more affordable cities, ahead of Istanbul and Warsaw.

Nationwide, Greece’s January hotel prices averaged €83 per night, a 6.41% increase year-on-year.

Cities like Reykjavik and Zurich show much higher averages—with Reykjavik hitting a staggering €274.

Why the Sudden Spike in Athens?

Hotel prices in Athens and across Greece are turning up the heat even in the cooler months. According to data from Trivago and the Institute for Tourism Research and Forecasts (ITEP), increased demand and lingering seasonal momentum have nudged room prices higher than last year.

February’s Average for Athens Hotels : €123 (up 6.96% from February 2024).

: €123 (up 6.96% from February 2024). January’s National Average for Double Rooms : €83 (up from €78 in January 2023).

: €83 (up from €78 in January 2023). Occupancy Rate in January: A modest 40% (slightly down from 41% last year).

How Does Athens Compare to Other Cities?

Athens isn’t winning the race for affordability, but let’s not start popping the champagne just yet. Despite room prices rising, February’s average for Athens still places it near the bottom of Europe’s most popular destinations. Only Istanbul (€105) and Warsaw (€103) hold cheaper averages.

Istanbul : Up 7.14% from last year’s February to €105.

: Up 7.14% from last year’s February to €105. Warsaw: A smaller rise of 5.10%, averaging €103.

In stark contrast, Reykjavik continues its Nordic-price domination with a jaw-dropping €274—an eerie 13.69% hike from last year. Meanwhile, price cuts tried their best to crash the Swiss banking system, with Zurich recording a rare 4.69% drop but still holding firm at €255 per night.

Elsewhere, London and Paris are taking their weight in price increases:

London : Averaging €229, up 2.23% from February 2024.

: Averaging €229, up 2.23% from February 2024. Paris: Clocking in at €221, a marginal 0.45% rise.

Beyond Athens: A Quick Eurotrip

For those comparing flights and nights, the numbers paint a vivid picture of European pricing chaos:

Barcelona: €199, up a cheerful 5.85%.

Madrid: €186, surging by a hefty 10.06% (Madre mía!).

Lisbon: €148, a modest rise of 2.07%, but still comfortably above Athens.

Amsterdam: €187, down 1.58%—and possibly their last attempt at wooing tourists not already staring at tulips.

Brussels: €172, nearly flat with a tiny 0.58% dip (perhaps making up for their decision to outlaw chips served without mayo).

In the slightly snowier corners of the continent, Berlin (€150) and Vienna (€145) delivered predictable stability, with their prices edging up just 2.04% and 1.40%, respectively. Dublin didn’t get the same memo, clocking in at a chilly €171 after a significant 7.07% drop.

While trends in the Greek capital mirror a general rise, the rest of Greece isn’t sitting still. January saw national averages across active hotels increase to €83, compared to €78 last year. Yet a meagre 40% occupancy rate shows visitors are still pacing themselves, despite higher prices.

The Takeaway?

Athens has seen a transparent lift in its winter room rates.

Yet, it still manages to undercut Europe’s pricing heavyweights by a mile (or kilometre, if you insist).

Across Europe, cities like Reykjavik, Zurich, and London are less shy about charging premium winter rates.

Whether this rise marks a trend or just winter’s fleeting attempt at relevance remains to be seen. But for now, travellers to Athens can at least bask in the knowledge they’re still paying less than in Reykjavik. Then again, that particular honour isn’t exactly a challenge.

