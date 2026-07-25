Restoration Begins on Arkalochori’s Afentis Christos Cathedral After 2021 Earthquake

Restoration and static reinforcement of the Metropolitan Church of Afentis Christou in Arkalochori has officially begun.

The landmark suffered severe damage during the devastating September 27, 2021 earthquake.

Local officials express immense relief that the project is moving forward after years of administrative gridlock and funding hurdles.

One of the most recognizable landmarks in earthquake-stricken Arkalochori has finally entered its long-awaited restoration phase. Work is officially underway to repair and strengthen the Holy Metropolitan Church of the Transfiguration of the Savior (Afentis Christos), the town’s historic cathedral, which suffered extensive structural damage during the devastating earthquake of September 27, 2021.

Although construction crews began preliminary work about ten days ago, Friday’s blessing ceremony marked the official start of a project many residents feared would remain trapped in bureaucracy indefinitely.

The restoration will include structural reinforcement of the church’s masonry and vaulted ceilings, repairs to damaged architectural elements, conservation of historic materials, and modern seismic protection measures designed to preserve the building’s authenticity while ensuring it can safely serve future generations. The project is expected to take approximately one year.

For the people of Arkalochori, the reopening of Afentis Christos represents far more than the restoration of a historic building. Since the 2021 earthquake displaced thousands of residents and damaged hundreds of homes and public buildings, the cathedral has stood as one of the town’s most visible reminders of the disaster.

Mayor Vasilis Kegkeroglou described the start of the works as an emotional milestone, acknowledging the years of delays that followed the earthquake. While praising the cooperation between the Municipality of Minoa Pediada, the Region of Crete, the Technical Services, and the local Metropolis, he also criticized the lengthy administrative procedures that slowed reconstruction.

“The consequences of extraordinary disasters cannot be addressed through ordinary bureaucracy,” the mayor noted, arguing that emergencies require faster institutional procedures. Despite the frustrations, he welcomed the beginning of construction as a turning point for the community.

Heraklion Deputy Regional Governor Nikos Syrigonakis echoed those sentiments, saying the years-long process had finally produced tangible results. He stressed that Arkalochori needs its cathedral back as soon as possible and called for continued cooperation to minimize the remaining construction period.

Metropolitan Andreas of Arkalochori, Kastelli and Viannos thanked everyone involved in preparing the project, expressing hope that the historic church would soon once again welcome worshippers and serve the wider community.

Nearly five years after one of Crete’s most destructive recent earthquakes, the restoration of Afentis Christos stands as both a construction project and a symbol of Arkalochori’s continuing recovery. While much work remains across the region, the revival of its cathedral offers residents a visible sign that rebuilding is finally moving forward.