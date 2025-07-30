70-Year-Old Man Dies at Goudouras Beach

The incident took place early Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Location: Goudouras Beach, Sitia, Crete

Victim: 70-year-old Greek man

Bystanders and rescue personnel provided CPR

Transported by ambulance to Sitia General Hospital

Death confirmed at the hospital

The body will undergo examination at Heraklion University Hospital

Ierapetra Coast Guard is leading the investigation

A Summer Morning Turns Somber on Goudouras Beach

It was a Tuesday morning meant for sea air and quiet waves at Goudouras Beach, a spot favored by both locals and travelers. But the peaceful rhythm was interrupted as a 70-year-old Greek man was pulled from the water, unresponsive.

The sound of surf was soon joined by voices directing urgent help. Quick-thinking beachgoers didn’t hesitate. Several rushed to the man’s side, followed by trained rescue staff, delivering chest compressions to restart his heart. The Ierapetra Coast Guard arrived fast, bringing further support to the tense scene.

“Despite immediate efforts with CPR, the man did not regain consciousness,” the Ierapetra Coast Guard reported.

Emergency Response and Ongoing Investigation

Every second counted in those first moments. Paramedics loaded the man into an EKAV ambulance, racing along the winding coastal road to reach Sitia General Hospital. The staff tried to revive him, but the outcome did not change. Hospital officials confirmed his death soon after arrival.

As the protocol requires in such cases, the man’s body will be taken to Heraklion University Hospital for a detailed post-mortem examination. The Ierapetra Port Authority has started an inquiry, piecing together the circumstances of his final swim.

Looking Back – A Reminder for Beachgoers and Travelers

This tragic episode serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of the sea, even on serene mornings. The rescue teams followed standard safety protocols, demonstrating how every link in the emergency response chain matters on Crete’s busy shores.

For visitors exploring Crete, awareness can be just as important as sunscreen or a towel. Even at the most inviting locations like Goudouras Beach, staying alert is part of the island’s unwritten advice.

Everything about that day, from the first shout for help to the last radio call from the beach, lays bare the importance of quick action and care—and leaves all who heard the sirens thinking about the value of every morning by the sea.